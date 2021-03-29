Difference between revisions of "Gateway High School Robbery"
A gang of eight armed robbers broke into Gateway High School in Harare on 27 March 2021.
Details
The gang of armed robbers blew up Gateway High School's administration block strongroom using dynamite to gain access. They stole money and disappeared. No one was injured. The robbery came days after Gateway High School reported that they had discovered explosives planted within the school.
Sarah Cross wrote a letter to stakeholders saying:
It is with great distress and concern that we inform you of an armed robbery that took place at Gateway High School on Saturday 27 March 2021. At midnight, a gang of 8 robbers entered the school premises and blew up the strong room in the administration centre using dynamite to gain access. Though no one was injured, there was money stolen. Police and CID have been engaged and investigations are currently proceeding.
We do have night guards, and we work through a security firm, and all of this will be part of the investigations. We would value your prayers and support as we proceed with these and many other administrative issues raised by such an incidence.
Thank you for standing with us, and praying with us, as we proceed with investigations. We would ask that you be wise in your speculations and what is said as hearsay, and we will endeavour to keep you informed as we are able.