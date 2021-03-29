Difference between revisions of "Gateway High School Robbery"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 3:
|Line 3:
==Details==
==Details==
|−
The gang of armed robbers blew up Gateway High School's administration block strongroom using dynamite to gain access.
|+
The gang of armed robbers blew up Gateway High School's administration block strongroom using dynamite to gain access. . one was.The robbery came days after Gateway High School reported that they had discovered explosives planted within the school.
{| class="pintablefloat"
{| class="pintablefloat"
|Line 24:
|Line 24:
''Thank you for standing with us, and praying with us, as we proceed with investigations. We would ask that you be wise in your speculations and what is said as hearsay, and we will endeavour to keep you informed as we are able.''</blockquote>
''Thank you for standing with us, and praying with us, as we proceed with investigations. We would ask that you be wise in your speculations and what is said as hearsay, and we will endeavour to keep you informed as we are able.''</blockquote>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 15:49, 29 March 2021
A gang of eight armed robbers broke into Gateway High School in Harare on 27 March 2021.
Details
The gang of armed robbers blew up Gateway High School's administration block strongroom using dynamite to gain access. The robbers got away with more than US$250 000 cash. The eight robbers attacked a security guard who was manning the premises before they forced open one of the offices where the cash was.[1] The robbery came days after Gateway High School reported that they had discovered explosives planted within the school.
Sarah Cross wrote a letter to stakeholders saying:
It is with great distress and concern that we inform you of an armed robbery that took place at Gateway High School on Saturday 27 March 2021. At midnight, a gang of 8 robbers entered the school premises and blew up the strong room in the administration centre using dynamite to gain access. Though no one was injured, there was money stolen. Police and CID have been engaged and investigations are currently proceeding.
We do have night guards, and we work through a security firm, and all of this will be part of the investigations. We would value your prayers and support as we proceed with these and many other administrative issues raised by such an incidence.
Thank you for standing with us, and praying with us, as we proceed with investigations. We would ask that you be wise in your speculations and what is said as hearsay, and we will endeavour to keep you informed as we are able.
Arrests
A team of detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Homicide Department was deployed to the school on Monday 29 March 2021 to probe further matter.
No arrests have been made so far.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 JUST IN: Robbers blow off school safe…Escape with more than US$250 000, The Herald, Published: March 29, 2021, Retrieved: March 29, 2021