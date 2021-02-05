Difference between revisions of "Gaudencia Marera"

In July 2018, Gaudencia Marera was elected to Ward 32 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 7256 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 32 Harare Municipality with 7256 votes, beating Fitzgerald Taurai Mukumba of Zanu PF with 1835 votes, Givemore Dondo, independent with 261 votes, Jimmy Flour Kambuzuma of ZIPP with 21 votes and Cryden Moyo of BA with 39 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

