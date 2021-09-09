In ''' 2019 ''' she featured on Winky D's MuGarden, a highly successful song whose video became YouTube's number 1 trending video in Zimbabwe hours after release.

Gemma Griffiths is a Zimbabwean musician based in Cape Town, South Africa. She came to be known in Zimbabwean mainstream after she did a soulful, Shona and English interpretation of Winky D’s hit song Musarova Bigman in 2016. In 2019, Griffiths featured of highly successful Winky D song MuGarden. She has been appointed brand ambassador for South African based Zimbabwean insurance company Zororo-Phumulani which will last for a year and will be renewed thus according to the contract.[1]

Education

High School - Chisipite Senior School

Music Career

Following the completion of her high school education in Zimbabwe, Gemma and has played shows with South African artists such as Jimmy Nevis, Majozi, Goodluck, Freshly Ground and Matthew Mole.

Gemma managed to continue working closely with Zimbabwean musicians whilst in Cape Town, sharing the stage at the Kirstenbosch Summer Concerts with one of Zimbabwe’s top artists – Jah Prayzah, as well as with the late Zimbabwean legend Oliver Mtukudzi at Artscape Theater.

She makes regular trips back to Zimbabwe to perform at festivals such as HIFA, Miombo Magic and Shoko Festival.

She performed at Sofar Sounds in London 2017, as well as performing for the Uk’s prestigious music channel ‘Mahogany Sessions’. Gemma opened for Grammy Award winning UK artist Joss Stone as part of Stone’s World Tour.

In 2019 she featured on Winky D's MuGarden, a highly successful song whose video became YouTube's number 1 trending video in Zimbabwe hours after release.

Discography

=Singles

Ndinewe

236 ft Nutty O and ASAPH

Videos

Winky D-MuGarden ft Gemma Griffiths - Official Video







Gemma Griffiths My Town







Gemma Griffiths Irony







Gemma Griffiths does a version of Musarova Bigman







Gemma Griffiths does a version of Jah Prayzah's Mdhara Achauya

References