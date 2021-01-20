Difference between revisions of "Genau"
'''Genau Pathology Laboratories''' (GPL) is a group of registered clinical diagnostic laboratories. They subscribe to a checklist based on the ISO 15189 to ensure best practice systems and service delivery.
==Contact Details==
Genau Pathology Laboratories (GPL) is a group of registered clinical diagnostic laboratories. They subscribe to a checklist based on the ISO 15189 to ensure best practice systems and service delivery.
It is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Suite 37 and 38, 3rd Floor Medical Centre, 52 Baines Avenue, Harare
Tel: +263 4 703 223/4, + 263 777 202 192
Cell: 077 720 2192, 0717 448 956
Email: infoharare@genaulabs.com
Website: http://www.genaulabs.com/
Organisation Structure
Offers
- COVID-19 PCR
- Rapid ANTIGEN & ANTIBODY testing.