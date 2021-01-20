Difference between revisions of "Genau"

It is on the [[List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe]].

'''Genau Pathology Laboratories''' (GPL) is a group of registered clinical diagnostic laboratories. They subscribe to a checklist based on the ISO 15189 to ensure best practice systems and service delivery.

Suite 37 and 38, 3rd Floor Medical Centre, 52 Baines Avenue, Harare

Tel: +263 4 703 223/4, + 263 777 202 192

Cell: 077 720 2192, 0717 448 956

Email: infoharare@genaulabs.com

Website: http://www.genaulabs.com/



Organisation Structure

Offers

COVID-19 PCR

Rapid ANTIGEN & ANTIBODY testing.