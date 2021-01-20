Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Genau"

Page Discussion
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
'''Genau Pathology Laboratories''' (GPL) is a group of registered clinical diagnostic laboratories. They subscribe to a checklist based on the ISO 15189 to ensure best practice systems and service delivery.  
 
'''Genau Pathology Laboratories''' (GPL) is a group of registered clinical diagnostic laboratories. They subscribe to a checklist based on the ISO 15189 to ensure best practice systems and service delivery.  
 
+
[[File:Genau.jpg|thumb|Genau logo]]
 
It is on the [[List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe]].  
 
It is on the [[List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe]].  
  

Latest revision as of 09:35, 20 January 2021

Genau Pathology Laboratories (GPL) is a group of registered clinical diagnostic laboratories. They subscribe to a checklist based on the ISO 15189 to ensure best practice systems and service delivery.

Genau logo

It is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Suite 37 and 38, 3rd Floor Medical Centre, 52 Baines Avenue, Harare
Tel: +263 4 703 223/4, + 263 777 202 192
Cell: 077 720 2192, 0717 448 956
Email: infoharare@genaulabs.com
Website: http://www.genaulabs.com/

Organisation Structure

Offers

  • COVID-19 PCR
  • Rapid ANTIGEN & ANTIBODY testing.

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Genau&oldid=97606"