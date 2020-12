Background

In Zimbabwe about 1 in 3 women aged 15 to 49 have experienced physical violence and about 1 in 4 women have experienced sexual violence since the age of 15.[1]



Gender-based violence in Zimbabwe is steadily becoming a normalized part of Zimbabwean culture with 48.6% of women between the ages of 15-24 years believing that “wife-beating” can be “justified under at least one condition.”[2]