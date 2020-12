committed within one's family.<ref name="SAF">Luckson Mashiri, [http://catalogue.safaids.net/sites/default/files/publications/Conceptualisation%20of%20gender%20based%20violence.pdf Conceptualisation of Gender Based Violence in Zimbabwe], ''International Journal of Humanities and Social Science Vol. 3 No. 15; August 2013'', Published: August 2013, Retrieved: December 28, 2020</ref>

Background

In Zimbabwe about 1 in 3 women aged 15 to 49 have experienced physical violence and about 1 in 4 women have experienced sexual violence since the age of 15.[1]



Gender-based violence in Zimbabwe is steadily becoming a normalized part of Zimbabwean culture with 48.6% of women between the ages of 15-24 years believing that “wife-beating” can be “justified under at least one condition.”[2]

Prevalent forms of gender-based violence in Zimbabwe

The most common type of gender-based violence in Zimbabwe is family violence which is committed within one's family.[3]