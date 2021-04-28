Difference between revisions of "General Bazuka"
He launched his first solo six-track conscious album titled ''Freedom'' in September 2020. The album has songs like ''Mhenya'', ''Ndiendesei'', ''Haungadaro'', ''Naira Yangu'', ''Honai'' and the title track ''Freedom''. Apart from being a musician, General Bazuka is employed by Liverpool Public and Private Hospital as a mental health worker.
As a duo with [[Faith Candy]], General Bazuka released the albums ''Evil Forest'', ''Ndisiye Zvangu'' and ''Karingezuva''.<ref name="Herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/general-bazuka-launches-freedom/ General Bazuka launches ‘Freedom’], ''The Herald'', Published: September 30, 2020, Retrieved: February 5, 2021</ref>
==Discography==
General Bazuka is an Australian-based Zimbabwean musician.
Background
He grew up in Kadoma before he left Zimbabwe for Australia.[1]
Real Name
General Bazuka's real name is Mabasa Lennox Ziyambi.[2]
Career
He launched his first solo six-track conscious album titled Freedom in September 2020. The album has songs like Mhenya, Ndiendesei, Haungadaro, Naira Yangu, Honai and the title track Freedom. Apart from being a musician, General Bazuka is employed by Liverpool Public and Private Hospital as a mental health worker.
As a duo with Faith Candy, General Bazuka released the albums Evil Forest, Ndisiye Zvangu and Karingezuva.[3] Bazuka collaborated with Botswana's Slizer on the song Lockdown
Discography
Albums
- Freedom (2020)
References
- ↑ Trust Khosa,Aussie based Covid-19 frontline worker speaks, H-Metro, Published: August 7, 2020, Retrieved: February 5, 2021
- ↑ Tafadzwa Zimoyo, JUST IN: Zimbo shines on Spotify, The Herald, Published: February 4, 2021, Retrieved: February 5, 2021
- ↑ General Bazuka launches ‘Freedom’, The Herald, Published: September 30, 2020, Retrieved: February 5, 2021