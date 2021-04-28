Pindula

Difference between revisions of "General Bazuka"

Page Discussion
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 13: Line 13:
 
He launched his first solo six-track conscious album titled ''Freedom'' in September 2020. The album has songs like ''Mhenya'', ''Ndiendesei'', ''Haungadaro'', ''Naira Yangu'', ''Honai'' and the title track ''Freedom''. Apart from being a musician, General Bazuka is employed by Liverpool Public and Private Hospital as a mental health worker.
 
He launched his first solo six-track conscious album titled ''Freedom'' in September 2020. The album has songs like ''Mhenya'', ''Ndiendesei'', ''Haungadaro'', ''Naira Yangu'', ''Honai'' and the title track ''Freedom''. Apart from being a musician, General Bazuka is employed by Liverpool Public and Private Hospital as a mental health worker.
  
As a duo with [[Faith Candy]], General Bazuka released the albums ''Evil Forest'', ''Ndisiye Zvangu'' and ''Karingezuva''.<ref name="Herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/general-bazuka-launches-freedom/ General Bazuka launches ‘Freedom’], ''The Herald'', Published: September 30, 2020, Retrieved: February 5, 2021</ref>
+
As a duo with [[Faith Candy]], General Bazuka released the albums ''Evil Forest'', ''Ndisiye Zvangu'' and ''Karingezuva''.<ref name="Herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/general-bazuka-launches-freedom/ General Bazuka launches ‘Freedom’], ''The Herald'', Published: September 30, 2020, Retrieved: February 5, 2021</ref> Bazuka collaborated with Botswana's [[Slizer]] on the song ''Lockdown''
  
 
==Discography==
 
==Discography==
Line 24: Line 24:
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title= General Bazuka Biography, Real Name, Albums -Pindula
+
|title= General Bazuka Biography: Real Name, Albums -Pindula
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= General Bazuka, General Bazuka real name, General Bazuka Zimbabwe, General Bazuka albums, General Bazuka new music, General Bazuka biography, General Bazuka Faith Candy
+
|keywords= Bazuka, General Bazuka real name, General Bazuka Zimbabwe, General Bazuka albums, General Bazuka new music, General Bazuka biography, General Bazuka Faith Candy
 
|description= General Bazuka is an Australian-based Zimbabwean musician.
 
|description= General Bazuka is an Australian-based Zimbabwean musician.
 
|image= General Bazuka.jpeg
 
|image= General Bazuka.jpeg

Latest revision as of 14:50, 28 April 2021

General Bazuka

General Bazuka is an Australian-based Zimbabwean musician.

Background

He grew up in Kadoma before he left Zimbabwe for Australia.[1]

Real Name

General Bazuka's real name is Mabasa Lennox Ziyambi.[2]

Career

He launched his first solo six-track conscious album titled Freedom in September 2020. The album has songs like Mhenya, Ndiendesei, Haungadaro, Naira Yangu, Honai and the title track Freedom. Apart from being a musician, General Bazuka is employed by Liverpool Public and Private Hospital as a mental health worker.

As a duo with Faith Candy, General Bazuka released the albums Evil Forest, Ndisiye Zvangu and Karingezuva.[3] Bazuka collaborated with Botswana's Slizer on the song Lockdown

Discography

Albums

  • Freedom (2020)

References

  1. Trust Khosa,Aussie based Covid-19 frontline worker speaks, H-Metro, Published: August 7, 2020, Retrieved: February 5, 2021
  2. Tafadzwa Zimoyo, JUST IN: Zimbo shines on Spotify, The Herald, Published: February 4, 2021, Retrieved: February 5, 2021
  3. General Bazuka launches ‘Freedom’, The Herald, Published: September 30, 2020, Retrieved: February 5, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=General_Bazuka&oldid=102876"