As a duo with [[Faith Candy]], General Bazuka released the albums ''Evil Forest'', ''Ndisiye Zvangu'' and ''Karingezuva''.<ref name="Herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/general-bazuka-launches-freedom/ General Bazuka launches ‘Freedom’], ''The Herald'', Published: September 30, 2020, Retrieved: February 5, 2021</ref> Bazuka collaborated with Botswana's [[Slizer]] on the song ''Lockdown''

He launched his first solo six-track conscious album titled ''Freedom'' in September 2020. The album has songs like ''Mhenya'', ''Ndiendesei'', ''Haungadaro'', ''Naira Yangu'', ''Honai'' and the title track ''Freedom''. Apart from being a musician, General Bazuka is employed by Liverpool Public and Private Hospital as a mental health worker.

General Bazuka

General Bazuka is an Australian-based Zimbabwean musician.

Background

He grew up in Kadoma before he left Zimbabwe for Australia.[1]

Real Name

General Bazuka's real name is Mabasa Lennox Ziyambi.[2]

Career

Discography

Albums

Freedom (2020)