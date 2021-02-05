General Bazuka is an Australian-based Zimbabwean musician.

Background

Real Name

General Bazuka's real name is Mabasa Lennox Ziyambi.[1]

Career

He launched his first solo six-track conscious album titled Freedom in September 2020. The album has songs like Mhenya, Ndiendesei, Haungadaro, Naira Yangu, Honai and the title track Freedom. Apart from being a musician, General Bazuka is employed by Liverpool Public and Private Hospital as a mental health worker.

As a duo with Faith Candy, General Bazuka released the albums Evil Forest, Ndisiye Zvangu and Karingezuva.[2]

Discography

Albums

Freedom (2020)