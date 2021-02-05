Difference between revisions of "General Bazuka"
(Created page with "'''General Bazuka''' is an Australian-based Zimbabwean musician. ==Background== ===Real Name=== General Bazuka's real name is Mabasa Lennox Ziyambi.<ref name="H">Tafadz...")
General Bazuka is an Australian-based Zimbabwean musician.
Background
Real Name
General Bazuka's real name is Mabasa Lennox Ziyambi.[1]
Career
He launched his first solo six-track conscious album titled Freedom in September 2020. The album has songs like Mhenya, Ndiendesei, Haungadaro, Naira Yangu, Honai and the title track Freedom. Apart from being a musician, General Bazuka is employed by Liverpool Public and Private Hospital as a mental health worker.
As a duo with Faith Candy, General Bazuka released the albums Evil Forest, Ndisiye Zvangu and Karingezuva.[2]
Discography
Albums
- Freedom (2020)
References
- ↑ Tafadzwa Zimoyo, JUST IN: Zimbo shines on Spotify, The Herald, Published: February 4, 2021, Retrieved: February 5, 2021
- ↑ General Bazuka launches ‘Freedom’, The Herald, Published: September 30, 2020, Retrieved: February 5, 2021