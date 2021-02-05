Pindula

Difference between revisions of "General Bazuka"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''General Bazuka''' is an Australian-based Zimbabwean musician. ==Background== ===Real Name=== General Bazuka's real name is Mabasa Lennox Ziyambi.<ref name="H">Tafadz...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 10:18, 5 February 2021

General Bazuka is an Australian-based Zimbabwean musician.

Background

Real Name

General Bazuka's real name is Mabasa Lennox Ziyambi.[1]

Career

He launched his first solo six-track conscious album titled Freedom in September 2020. The album has songs like Mhenya, Ndiendesei, Haungadaro, Naira Yangu, Honai and the title track Freedom. Apart from being a musician, General Bazuka is employed by Liverpool Public and Private Hospital as a mental health worker.

As a duo with Faith Candy, General Bazuka released the albums Evil Forest, Ndisiye Zvangu and Karingezuva.[2]

Discography

Albums

  • Freedom (2020)

References

  1. Tafadzwa Zimoyo, JUST IN: Zimbo shines on Spotify, The Herald, Published: February 4, 2021, Retrieved: February 5, 2021
  2. General Bazuka launches ‘Freedom’, The Herald, Published: September 30, 2020, Retrieved: February 5, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=General_Bazuka&oldid=98633"