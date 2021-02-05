Pindula

Difference between revisions of "General Bazuka"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''General Bazuka''' is an Australian-based Zimbabwean musician. ==Background== ===Real Name=== General Bazuka's real name is Mabasa Lennox Ziyambi.<ref name="H">Tafadz...")
 
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 2: Line 2:
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
 +
 +
He grew up in [[Kadoma]] before he left [[Zimbabwe]] for Australia.<ref name="HM">Trust Khosa,[https://www.hmetro.co.zw/aussie-based-covid-19-frontline-worker-speaks/ Aussie based Covid-19 frontline worker speaks], ''H-Metro'', Published: August 7, 2020, Retrieved: February 5, 2021</ref>
  
 
===Real Name===
 
===Real Name===

Latest revision as of 11:23, 5 February 2021

General Bazuka is an Australian-based Zimbabwean musician.

Background

He grew up in Kadoma before he left Zimbabwe for Australia.[1]

Real Name

General Bazuka's real name is Mabasa Lennox Ziyambi.[2]

Career

He launched his first solo six-track conscious album titled Freedom in September 2020. The album has songs like Mhenya, Ndiendesei, Haungadaro, Naira Yangu, Honai and the title track Freedom. Apart from being a musician, General Bazuka is employed by Liverpool Public and Private Hospital as a mental health worker.

As a duo with Faith Candy, General Bazuka released the albums Evil Forest, Ndisiye Zvangu and Karingezuva.[3]

Discography

Albums

  • Freedom (2020)

References

  1. Trust Khosa,Aussie based Covid-19 frontline worker speaks, H-Metro, Published: August 7, 2020, Retrieved: February 5, 2021
  2. Tafadzwa Zimoyo, JUST IN: Zimbo shines on Spotify, The Herald, Published: February 4, 2021, Retrieved: February 5, 2021
  3. General Bazuka launches ‘Freedom’, The Herald, Published: September 30, 2020, Retrieved: February 5, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=General_Bazuka&oldid=98635"