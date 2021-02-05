Pindula

Difference between revisions of "General Bazuka"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''General Bazuka''' is an Australian-based [[Zimbabwean]] musician.
+
[[File:General Bazuka.jpeg|thumb|General Bazuka]]'''General Bazuka''' is an Australian-based [[Zimbabwean]] musician.
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Line 28: Line 28:
 
|keywords= General Bazuka, General Bazuka real name, General Bazuka Zimbabwe, General Bazuka albums, General Bazuka new music, General Bazuka biography, General Bazuka Faith Candy
 
|keywords= General Bazuka, General Bazuka real name, General Bazuka Zimbabwe, General Bazuka albums, General Bazuka new music, General Bazuka biography, General Bazuka Faith Candy
 
|description= General Bazuka is an Australian-based Zimbabwean musician.
 
|description= General Bazuka is an Australian-based Zimbabwean musician.
|image=  
+
|image= General Bazuka.jpeg
 
|image_alt=  
 
|image_alt=  
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:Zimbabweans in the Diaspora]]
 
[[Category:Zimbabweans in the Diaspora]]

Latest revision as of 15:25, 5 February 2021

General Bazuka

General Bazuka is an Australian-based Zimbabwean musician.

Background

He grew up in Kadoma before he left Zimbabwe for Australia.[1]

Real Name

General Bazuka's real name is Mabasa Lennox Ziyambi.[2]

Career

He launched his first solo six-track conscious album titled Freedom in September 2020. The album has songs like Mhenya, Ndiendesei, Haungadaro, Naira Yangu, Honai and the title track Freedom. Apart from being a musician, General Bazuka is employed by Liverpool Public and Private Hospital as a mental health worker.

As a duo with Faith Candy, General Bazuka released the albums Evil Forest, Ndisiye Zvangu and Karingezuva.[3]

Discography

Albums

  • Freedom (2020)

References

  1. Trust Khosa,Aussie based Covid-19 frontline worker speaks, H-Metro, Published: August 7, 2020, Retrieved: February 5, 2021
  2. Tafadzwa Zimoyo, JUST IN: Zimbo shines on Spotify, The Herald, Published: February 4, 2021, Retrieved: February 5, 2021
  3. General Bazuka launches ‘Freedom’, The Herald, Published: September 30, 2020, Retrieved: February 5, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=General_Bazuka&oldid=98651"