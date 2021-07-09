

Moloantoa Geoffrey Makhubo was a South African politician who served as the Mayor of Johannesburg from December 2019 until his death from COVID-19 on 9 July 2021. He was a member of the African National Congress and the party's regional chair. During the administration of Parks Tau, he served as the MMC (Member of the Mayoral Committee) for Finance.

Background

Education

Makhubo obtained a BComm degree from the University of the Witwatersrand in 1990. He fulfilled many Advanced Management courses. Geoff Makhubo completed a Management Advancement Programme (MAP) at Wits Business School in 1997. He also earned a Leadership in Local Government certificate from the University of Cape Town. At the time of his death in 2021, he was enrolled for a master's degree at Wits University.

Career

Geoff Makhubo was elected Johannesburg Mayor in December 2019. He garnered 137 votes.[1]

Death

On 4 July 2021, there were confirmed reports that Geoffrey Makhubo had been admitted to hospital with complications related to Covid-19.[2]