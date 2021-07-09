Difference between revisions of "Geoff Makhubo"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|Line 3:
|Line 3:
| name = Geoff Makhubo<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
| name = Geoff Makhubo<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
| post-nominals =
| post-nominals =
|−
| image =
|+
| image = <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
| image_upright =
| image_upright =
| alt =
| alt =
Latest revision as of 15:45, 9 July 2021
|Geoff Makhubo
|Born
|Moloantoa Geoffrey Makhubo
February 8, 1968
Soweto, South Africa
|Died
|July 9, 2021(aged 53)
|Cause of death
|Covid-19
|Nationality
|South African
|Education
|University of the Witwatersrand
|Years active
|4 December 2019-8 July 2021
|Known for
|Being the Mayor of Johannesburg
|Political party
|African National Congress
Moloantoa Geoffrey Makhubo was a South African politician who served as the Mayor of Johannesburg from December 2019 until his death from COVID-19 on 9 July 2021. He was a member of the African National Congress and the party's regional chair. During the administration of Parks Tau, he served as the MMC (Member of the Mayoral Committee) for Finance.
Background
Education
Makhubo obtained a BComm degree from the University of the Witwatersrand in 1990. He fulfilled many Advanced Management courses. Geoff Makhubo completed a Management Advancement Programme (MAP) at Wits Business School in 1997. He also earned a Leadership in Local Government certificate from the University of Cape Town. At the time of his death in 2021, he was enrolled for a master's degree at Wits University.
Career
Geoff Makhubo was elected Johannesburg Mayor in December 2019. He garnered 137 votes.[1]
Death
On 4 July 2021, there were confirmed reports that Geoffrey Makhubo had been admitted to hospital with complications related to Covid-19.[2]
References
- ↑ Mike Cohen, The ANC’s Makhubo is elected Johannesburg mayor, Money Web, Published: December 4, 2019, Retrieved: July 9, 2021
- ↑ Martine van der Walt Ehlers, Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo in hospital with Covid-19, Jacaranda FM, Published: July 4, 2021, Retrieved: July 9, 2021