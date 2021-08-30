Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele is the Zambia Army Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff. Prior to his appointment as Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff, Zyeele was a Brigadier General. He was recalled and promoted to the rank of Major General by Hakainde Hichilema on 29 August 2021.

Career

Geoffrey Zyeele was recalled and appointed Zambia Army Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff by Hakainde Hichilema on 29 August 2021. Zyeele was also promoted from the rank of Brigadier General to Major General.[1]