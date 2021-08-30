Difference between revisions of "Geoffrey Zyeele"
|Line 48:
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Geoffrey Zyeele, Major General Geoffrey Zyeele, Geoffrey Zyeele Zambia Army, Zambia Army Deputy Commander
|+
|description=
|image= Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele.jpg
|image_alt= Geoffrey Zyeele Biography
Latest revision as of 18:56, 30 August 2021
Major General
Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele
|Deputy Commander - Zambia Army
|Assumed office
29 August 2021
|President
|Hakainde Hichilema
|Preceded by
|Dennis Alibuzwi
|Personal details
|Nationality
|Zambian
|Residence
|Zambia
Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele is the Zambia Army Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff. Prior to his appointment as Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff, Zyeele was a Brigadier General. He was recalled and promoted to the rank of Major General by Hakainde Hichilema on 29 August 2021.
Career
Geoffrey Zyeele was recalled and appointed Zambia Army Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff by Hakainde Hichilema on 29 August 2021. Zyeele was also promoted from the rank of Brigadier General to Major General.[1]
References
- ↑ MICHAEL KAUMBA, HH Appoints New Defence, Service Chiefs, ZNBC, Published: August 30, 2021, Retrieved: August 30, 2021