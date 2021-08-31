Here are some of the positions held by Geoffrey Zyeele:

Geoffrey Zyeele was recalled and appointed Zambia Army Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff by Hakainde Hichilema on 29 August 2021. Zyeele was also promoted from the rank of Brigadier General to Major General.<ref name="ZNBC">MICHAEL KAUMBA, [https://www.znbc.co.zm/news/hh-appoints-new-defence-service-chiefs/ HH Appoints New Defence, Service Chiefs], ''ZNBC'', Published: August 30, 2021, Retrieved: August 30, 2021</ref>

Geoffrey Zyeele was recalled and appointed Zambia Army Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff by Hakainde Hichilema on 29 August 2021. Zyeele was also promoted from the rank of Brigadier General to Major General.<ref name="ZNBC">MICHAEL KAUMBA, [https://www.znbc.co.zm/news/hh-appoints-new-defence-service-chiefs/ HH Appoints New Defence, Service Chiefs], ''ZNBC'', Published: August 30, 2021, Retrieved: August 30, 2021</ref>

'''Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele''' is the Zambia Army Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff. Prior to his appointment as Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff, Zyeele was a Brigadier General. He was recalled and promoted to the rank of Major General by [[Hakainde Hichilema]] on 29 August 2021.

'''Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele''' is the Zambia Army Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff. Prior to his appointment as Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff, Zyeele was a Brigadier General. He was recalled and promoted to the rank of Major General by [[Hakainde Hichilema]] on 29 August 2021.

Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele is the Zambia Army Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff. Prior to his appointment as Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff, Zyeele was a Brigadier General. He was recalled and promoted to the rank of Major General by Hakainde Hichilema on 29 August 2021.

Education

Masters Degree Disaster Management – Mulungushi University

Graduate US Army War College – Carlisle Pennsylvania

Graduate Kofi Annan UN Peacekeeping College – Accra, Ghana

Post Graduate Diploma in Business Studies – Accra Ghana

Post Graduate Diploma in Defence and Security Studies – Ghanaian Army Staff College

Graduate Defence Forces Staff College – Lusaka, Zambia

US Army Advanced Infantry Officer Training – Fort Benning Georgia

Graduate Zambia Military Academy – Kohima Barracks, Kabwe Zambia[1]





Career

Geoffrey Zyeele was recalled and appointed Zambia Army Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff by Hakainde Hichilema on 29 August 2021. Zyeele was also promoted from the rank of Brigadier General to Major General.[2]

Here are some of the positions held by Geoffrey Zyeele:

Director MILTEZ

Commandant Zambia Military Academy

Chief Instructor Zambia Defence Forces Staff College

Instructor Zambia Defence Forces Staff College

UN Military Information Liasion Officer Liberia

Instructor Zambia Military Academy

Commander ZAMBATT 1 Sierra Leone

Commander 1ZR Zambia Army

Brigade Major – 1 Brigade Zambia Army

Company Commander 1 ZR

Platoon Commander 1 ZR[1]



