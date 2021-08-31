Difference between revisions of "Geoffrey Zyeele"
'''Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele''' is the Zambia Army Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff. Prior to his appointment as Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff, Zyeele was a Brigadier General. He was recalled and promoted to the rank of Major General by [[Hakainde Hichilema]] on 29 August 2021.
'''Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele''' is the Zambia Army Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff. Prior to his appointment as Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff, Zyeele was a Brigadier General. He was recalled and promoted to the rank of Major General by [[Hakainde Hichilema]] on 29 August 2021.
==Career==
==Career==
Geoffrey Zyeele was recalled and appointed Zambia Army Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff by Hakainde Hichilema on 29 August 2021. Zyeele was also promoted from the rank of Brigadier General to Major General.<ref name="ZNBC">MICHAEL KAUMBA, [https://www.znbc.co.zm/news/hh-appoints-new-defence-service-chiefs/ HH Appoints New Defence, Service Chiefs], ''ZNBC'', Published: August 30, 2021, Retrieved: August 30, 2021</ref>
Geoffrey Zyeele was recalled and appointed Zambia Army Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff by Hakainde Hichilema on 29 August 2021. Zyeele was also promoted from the rank of Brigadier General to Major General.<ref name="ZNBC">MICHAEL KAUMBA, [https://www.znbc.co.zm/news/hh-appoints-new-defence-service-chiefs/ HH Appoints New Defence, Service Chiefs], ''ZNBC'', Published: August 30, 2021, Retrieved: August 30, 2021</ref>
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 09:06, 31 August 2021
Major General
Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele
|Deputy Commander - Zambia Army
|Assumed office
29 August 2021
|President
|Hakainde Hichilema
|Preceded by
|Dennis Alibuzwi
|Personal details
|Nationality
|Zambian
|Residence
|Zambia
Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele is the Zambia Army Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff. Prior to his appointment as Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff, Zyeele was a Brigadier General. He was recalled and promoted to the rank of Major General by Hakainde Hichilema on 29 August 2021.
Education
- Masters Degree Disaster Management – Mulungushi University
- Graduate US Army War College – Carlisle Pennsylvania
- Graduate Kofi Annan UN Peacekeeping College – Accra, Ghana
- Post Graduate Diploma in Business Studies – Accra Ghana
- Post Graduate Diploma in Defence and Security Studies – Ghanaian Army Staff College
- Graduate Defence Forces Staff College – Lusaka, Zambia
- US Army Advanced Infantry Officer Training – Fort Benning Georgia
- Graduate Zambia Military Academy – Kohima Barracks, Kabwe Zambia[1]
Career
Geoffrey Zyeele was recalled and appointed Zambia Army Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff by Hakainde Hichilema on 29 August 2021. Zyeele was also promoted from the rank of Brigadier General to Major General.[2]
Here are some of the positions held by Geoffrey Zyeele:
- Director MILTEZ
- Commandant Zambia Military Academy
- Chief Instructor Zambia Defence Forces Staff College
- Instructor Zambia Defence Forces Staff College
- UN Military Information Liasion Officer Liberia
- Instructor Zambia Military Academy
- Commander ZAMBATT 1 Sierra Leone
- Commander 1ZR Zambia Army
- Brigade Major – 1 Brigade Zambia Army
- Company Commander 1 ZR
- Platoon Commander 1 ZR[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 CV of the Deputy Army Commander Major General Jeffrey Zyeele, Zambian Observer, Published: August 31, 2021, Retrieved: August 31, 2021
- ↑ MICHAEL KAUMBA, HH Appoints New Defence, Service Chiefs, ZNBC, Published: August 30, 2021, Retrieved: August 30, 2021