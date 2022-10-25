After Polokwane City was relegated, Chigova rejoined Supersport and made his debut in their 0-1 loss to Golden Arrows on 21 April 2022 at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.<ref name="Soccer24">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2021/04/22/chigova-makes-supersport-united-debut/ Chigova makes SuperSport United debut], Lawrence Mangenje, Published: 22 April 2021, Retrieved: 25 October 2022</ref>

George Chigova is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a goalkeeper. He is a former player for Dynamos Football Club and Polokwane City Football Club (SA) as a goalkeeper.

Background

Chigova was born on March 4, 1991. He grew up in Mvuma but later on relocated to Bulawayo where his father was working.[1] He is married to Nokuthula.

Education

He attended How Mine Primary School before moving on to Mzilikazi Secondary School where he did for one up to form three. He then moved to Harare where he completed his studies at Lord Malvern Secondary School.[1]

Career

George started playing football at a very young age, by the time he got to grade six he was already playing for the first team. In 2006 he joined Aces Academy before eventually joining Gunners Football Club in 2010.

After a two-year stint with the club, he joined Dynamos Football Club.[1] His first appearance for Dembare was a high-pressure match in which Dembare faced their perennial rivals, Highlanders Football Club.

He performed very well in the match and managed to save a penalty taken by Mthulisi Maphosa. George Chigova went on to clinch several Cups with the Glamour Boys including league cups and challenge cups.

He did not stay for long at Dembare as he was signed by Supersport United Football Club of South Africa.

Following his stint with Supersport, Chigova sealed a move to Polokwane City Football Club on an initial three-year contract which was later extended by a further two years.

After Polokwane City was relegated, Chigova rejoined Supersport and made his debut in their 0-1 loss to Golden Arrows on 21 April 2022 at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.[2]

Teams Played For

Gunners Football Club

Dynamos Football Club

Supersport United Football Club

Polokwane City Football Club

