| spouse = Nokuthula Chigova
| relatives = Joseph Chigova
George Chigova is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a goalkeeper.
George Chigova is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a goalkeeper. for Polokwane Football Club .
George started playing football at a very young age, by the time he got to grade six he was already playing for the first team. In 2006 he joined Aces Academy before eventually joining Gunners Football Club in 2010. After a two-year stint with the club, he joined Dynamos Football Club.
George started playing football at a very young age, by the time he got to grade six he was already playing for the first team. In 2006 he joined Aces Academy before eventually joining Gunners Football Club in 2010. After a two-year stint with the club, he joined Dynamos Football Club. His Dembare was a high-pressure match in which Dembare their perennial rivals, Highlanders Football Club. He performed very well in the match and managed to save a penalty taken by Mthulisi Maphosa. George Chigova went on to clinch several Cups with the Glamour Boys including league cups and challenge cups. He did not stay for long at Dembare as he was signed by Supersport United Football Club of South Africa. Following his stint with Supersport, Chigova sealed a move to Polokwane Football Club on three year contract .
*Gunners Football Club
*Gunners Football Club
*Dynamos Football Club
*Dynamos Football Club
George Chigova- Pindula, Local Knowledge
Chigova, Supersport United Football Club, Dynamos Football Club, Zimbabwe footballer, Dembare
Latest revision as of 10:54, 11 September 2020
|George Chigova
|Born
|George Chigova
March 4, 1991
|Residence
|South Africa
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|How Mine Primary, Mzilikazi Secondary, Lord Malvern High School
|Occupation
|Years active
|2010 to present
|Spouse(s)
|Nokuthula Chigova
|Relatives
|Joseph Chigova
George Chigova is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a goalkeeper. He is a former player for Dynamos Football Club and Polokwane City Football Club (SA) as a goalkeeper.
Contents
Background
Chigova was born on March 4, 1991. He grew up in Mvuma but later on relocated to Bulawayo where his father was working.[1] He is married to Nokuthula.
Education
He attended How Mine Primary School before moving on to Mzilikazi Secondary School where he did for one up to form three. He then moved to Harare where he completed his studies at Lord Malvern Secondary School.[1]
Career
George started playing football at a very young age, by the time he got to grade six he was already playing for the first team. In 2006 he joined Aces Academy before eventually joining Gunners Football Club in 2010. After a two-year stint with the club, he joined Dynamos Football Club.[1] His first appearance for Dembare was a high-pressure match in which Dembare faced their perennial rivals, Highlanders Football Club. He performed very well in the match and managed to save a penalty taken by Mthulisi Maphosa. George Chigova went on to clinch several Cups with the Glamour Boys including league cups and challenge cups. He did not stay for long at Dembare as he was signed by Supersport United Football Club of South Africa. Following his stint with Supersport, Chigova sealed a move to Polokwane City Football Club on an initial three year contract which was later extended by a further two years.
Teams Played For
- Gunners Football Club
- Dynamos Football Club
- Supersport United Football Club
- Polokwane City Football Club
Picture Gallery
Video
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 T Makanda Gemazo profiles and interviews Chigova, Facebook, Published: February 15, 2015, Retrieved: June 26, 2015