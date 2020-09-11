−

George started playing football at a very young age, by the time he got to grade six he was already playing for the first team. In 2006 he joined [[Aces Academy]] before eventually joining [[Gunners Football Club]] in 2010. After a two-year stint with the club, he joined [[Dynamos Football Club]].<ref name="Gemazo"/> His Dembare was a high-pressure match in which Dembare face their perennial rivals, [[Highlanders Football Club]]. He performed very well in the match and managed to save a penalty taken by [[Mthulisi Maphosa]]. George Chigova went on to clinch several Cups with the Glamour Boys including league cups and challenge cups. He did not stay for long at Dembare as he was signed by Supersport United Football Club of South Africa. Following his stint with Supersport, Chigova sealed a move to Polokwane Football Club on a three year contract.

