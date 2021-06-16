Difference between revisions of "George Chipadza Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''George Chipadza Secondary School''' is in [[Zvishavane]], [[
|+
'''George Chipadza Secondary School''' is in [[Zvishavane]], [[Province]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|Line 38:
|Line 38:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 08:29, 16 June 2021
George Chipadza Secondary School is in Zvishavane, Midlands Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Zvishavane.
Telephone: 055 513749, 055 513743
Cell:
Email:
Web:
PHONE NUMBER
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.