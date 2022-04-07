|description= George Deda is a Zimbabwean football agent. He belongs to the Soccer Transfer International Agency. Deda is also a former sports magazine publisher.

In 2017, George Deda wrote a formal letter to FC Platinum chairman Evans Mtombeni complaining about [[ Brett Amidu]]’s lack of game time, indicating that they are prepared to reimburse their sign-on fees to withdraw their contract.<ref name="HM">[https://www.hmetro.co.zw/bret-manager-engages-fc-platinum/ Bret manager engages FC Platinum], ''H-Metro'', Published: May 10, 2017, Retrieved: April 7, 2022</ref>

He started his career as an agent in 1999/2000 when he signed up [[Tauya Murehwa]] and [[ Lloyd Mutasa]]. He facilitated [[Adam Ndlovu]] and [[Richard Choruma]]'s transfer to South African clubs. Deda also facilitated South African moves for the Mushangazhike brothers, [[Gilbert Mushangazhike|Gilbert]] and [[Kelvin Mushangazhike|Kelvin]] as well as [[Tinashe Nengomasha]].He also facilitated [[Joseph Mwanza]]’s move from Hwange to Free State Stars in South Africa and then later to Ho Chi Minh City FC in Vietnam.

Career

He also facilitated former Dynamos defender Joseph Matola’s move to Free State Stars.[1]

Deda facilitated Nqobizitha Masuku's transfer to join Buildcon FC of Zambia from FC Platinum.[2] In 2021, he also assisted Perfect Chikwende get the International Transfer Certificate to begin his professional career at Simba SC in Tanzania. Chikwende's transfer was blocked because Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club barred ZIFA from issuing his international clearance, arguing FC Platinum should compensate them since Chikwende was on loan at the club. Chikwende's contract with Chiefs expired at the end of 2020 but, since there was no football in Zimbabwe that year, ZIFA in consultation with football stakeholders said there was room for negotiations for contracts that were due to lapse last year to overlap into this year. Based on that, Chiefs were arguing the 2020 loan agreement between FC Platinum and Chiefs for the player was still binding.[3]

In 2020, he facilitated Prince Dube's transfer to Azam FC.

Apart from facilitating Zimbabwean player transfers, Deda negotiated Ugandan goalkeeper Mathias Kigonye's move from Zambia’s Forest Rangers to Tanzanian club Azam.

In April 2021, there were reports that Deda had set up offices in Zanzibar and Oman.[1][5]

Other players George Deda says he has facilitated transfers for are:

ZIFA Warning

Deda reportedly played a role in facilitating international friendly matches for FC Platinum and CAPS United ahead of the start of the 2018 Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League season.

FC Platinum played friendly matches against Mozambique’s Ferroviario and Zambia's Zanaco. This resulted in ZIFA warning George Deda and issuing a statement saying that he was not a registered match agent.[2]