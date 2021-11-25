Difference between revisions of "George Guvamatanga"
<ref name=" ED reshuffles permanent secretaries"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/ed-reshuffles-permanent-secretaries/ ED reshuffles permanent secretaries], ''The Herald'', Published: 20 September 2018, Retrieved: 17 April 2020''</ref>
<ref name=" ED reshuffles permanent secretaries"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/ed-reshuffles-permanent-secretaries/ ED reshuffles permanent secretaries], ''The Herald'', Published: 20 September 2018, Retrieved: 17 April 2020''</ref>
===Private aircraft to Victoria Falls===
===Private aircraft to Victoria Falls===
Videos circulating showed '''Guvamatanga''' and his family being driven into the [[Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport]] on '''15 August 2020''' where a Beech 300 Super King Air 350 aircraft was on standby to fly the family to the tourist resort which re-opened last week after months of coronavirus-imposed restrictions. The aircraft is registered to National Airways Corporation of South Africa.<ref name="zimlive"> [https://www.zimlive.com/2020/08/16/guvamatanga-flies-family-in-private-aircraft-after-beating-covid-19/], ''ZimLive, Published: 16 August, 2020, Accessed: 18 August, 2020''</ref> '''Guvamatanga''' did not travel, however, although he momentarily went into the aircraft to ensure his family was comfortable.
Videos circulating showed '''Guvamatanga''' and his family being driven into the [[Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport]] on '''15 August 2020''' where a Beech 300 Super King Air 350 aircraft was on standby to fly the family to the tourist resort which re-opened last week after months of coronavirus-imposed restrictions. The aircraft is registered to National Airways Corporation of South Africa.<ref name="zimlive"> [https://www.zimlive.com/2020/08/16/guvamatanga-flies-family-in-private-aircraft-after-beating-covid-19/], ''ZimLive, Published: 16 August, 2020, Accessed: 18 August, 2020''</ref> '''Guvamatanga''' did not travel, however, although he momentarily went into the aircraft to ensure his family was comfortable.
'''Guvamatanga''' – the government’s paymaster – has been in the eye of a storm after approving dubious payments running into millions of dollars to [[Drax International LLC]], a company linked to President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]]’s twin sons [[Collins Mnangagwa]] and Shaun. The company was awarded tenders worth over US$60 million to supply drugs and medical devices to the health ministry without going to tender.
'''Guvamatanga''' – the government’s paymaster – has been in the eye of a storm after approving dubious payments running into millions of dollars to [[Drax International LLC]], a company linked to President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]]’s twin sons [[Collins Mnangagwa]] and Shaun. The company was awarded tenders worth over US$60 million to supply drugs and medical devices to the health ministry without going to tender.
[[Obadiah Moyo]] was arrested and sacked as health minister over the scandal exposed by ZimLive. Four executives of the state-owned drugs firm NatPharm were also arrested, but no action was taken against '''Guvamatanga''' who maintains that the task of doing due diligence on suppliers fell on the health ministry.
[[Obadiah Moyo]] was arrested and sacked as health minister over the scandal exposed by ZimLive. Four executives of the state-owned drugs firm NatPharm were also arrested, but no action was taken against '''Guvamatanga''' who maintains that the task of doing due diligence on suppliers fell on the health ministry.
'''Guvamatanga''' earlier this year reportedly paid US$50,000 cash for a kitchen suite – although like all Zimbabwean public servants he is paid in the worthless local currency.
'''Guvamatanga''' earlier this year reportedly paid US$50,000 cash for a kitchen suite – although like all Zimbabwean public servants he is paid in the worthless local currency.
Doctors and nurses are on strike at public hospitals where most Zimbabweans end up if they develop complications from the coronavirus – but '''Guvamatanga''' had no such problems after being treated at the [[Rock Foundation Medical Centre]] in [[Mt Pleasant]] which was recently acquired by the controversial petroleum tycoon [[Kudakwashe Tagwirei]].
Doctors and nurses are on strike at public hospitals where most Zimbabweans end up if they develop complications from the coronavirus – but '''Guvamatanga''' had no such problems after being treated at the [[Rock Foundation Medical Centre]] in [[Mt Pleasant]] which was recently acquired by the controversial petroleum tycoon [[Kudakwashe Tagwirei]].
The facility, formerly owned by jailed child rapist [[Munyaradzi Kereke]], was renovated to the tune of US$3 million and is reserved for the ruling political and military elites.
The facility, formerly owned by jailed child rapist [[Munyaradzi Kereke]], was renovated to the tune of US$3 million and is reserved for the ruling political and military elites.
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/11/25/guvamatanga-lands-top-regional-post/
https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/11/25/guvamatanga-lands-top-regional-post/
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
[[Category:Prominent Civil Servants]]
[[Category:Prominent Civil Servants]]
[[Category:Bankers]]
[[Category:Bankers]]
[[Category:Prominent Civil Servants]]
[[Category:Prominent Civil Servants]]
[[Category:Bankers]]
[[Category:Bankers]]
Latest revision as of 08:00, 25 November 2021
George Tongesayi Guvamatanga is a senior civil servant and the current Permanent Secretary In the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development in Zimbabwe. He is the former Managing Director of Barclays Zimbabwe. He was also the president of the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ).
Personal Details
Guvamatanga was born and raised in Kambuzuma. [1]
School / Education
He did both his Primary and Secondary education in Kambuzuma.
For his secondary education he attended Kambuzuma 1 High School.
Service / Career
In January 2008 Guvamatanga was appointed as the Managing Director and Executive Director of Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe Ltd. Guvamatanga was also elected as the president of the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe.[2] Up to 2014, Guvamatanga was said to have had seventeen years of experience in the banking sector.
In November 2017 Guvamatanga resigned as Barclays Bank’s managing director after 28 years of service to the financial institution. This was after the successful acquisition of Barclays Bank PLC by FMB Capital Holdings. Samuel Matsekete, the then chief finance officer, was appointed acting managing director. Guvamatanga Resigns
In September 2018, Guvamatanga was appointed the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development following a restructuring of government ministries by Emmerson Mnangagwa's new administration.
Events
In September 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic.
- Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications: former Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services George Charamba,
- Secretary to the Service Commissions: Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe.
- Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services: TBA.
- Permanent Secretary, Primary and Secondary Education: TBA.
- Permanent Secretary for Defence and War Veterans: retained by Martin Rushwaya
- Permanent Secretary for Finance and Economic Development: George Tongesayi Guvamatanga.
- Permanent Secretary for Energy and Power Development: Gloria Magombo.
- Permanent Secretary for Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development: Rudo Chitiga.
- Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage: Melusi Matshiya.
- Permanent Secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development: Amos Marawa.
- Permanent Secretary for Local Government, Public Works and National Housing: George Magosvongwe.
- Permanent Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development: Fanuel Tagwira.
- Permanent Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate: Ringson Chitsiko (retained).
- Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care: Brigadier-General Gerald Gwinji (retained).
- Permanent Secretary for Industry and Commerce: Mavis Sibanda
- Permanent Secretary for Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry: Munesushe Munodawafa (moving from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development).
- Permanent Secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare: James Manzou.
- Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade: Judith Kateera replacing Joey Bimha.
- Permanent Secretary for Mines and Mining Development Information: Onesimo Moyo.
- Permanent Secretary for Communication Technology and Courier Services: Samuel Kundishora (retained).
- Permanent Secretary for Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation: Thokozile Chitepo (former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry).
- Permanent Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs: Virginia Mabiza (retained).
President Mnangagwa had also re-assigned senior officials who included permanent secretaries, principal directors and equivalent grades to other duties.
Senior Officials: Ray C Ndhlukula, Pretty Sunguro, Washington Mbizvo, Ambassador Stuart Comberbach, Ambassador Nicholas Kitikiti, Willard Manungo, Prince Mupazviriho and Desire Sibanda.
Officials: Abigail Shoniwa, Ambassador Grace Mutandiro, Sibusisiwe Zembe, Ambassador Mary Mubi, Ozias Hove, Clemence Masango, Eghpha Jokomo, Simon Masanga, Eria Phiri, Clifford Matorera, Innocent Tizora.
Retired: Ngoni Masoka, Partson Mbiriri, Ambassador Joey Bimha, Ambassador Boniface Chidyausiku, Tobaiwa Mudede, Ambassador Kelebert Nkomani, Ethel Mlalazi, Anne Knuth and Valentine Vera.
On 25 November 2021, George Guvamatanga, was appointed to the board of the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank Group (TDB Group) as a non-executive director.
Private aircraft to Victoria Falls
Guvamatanga told the ZBC on 16 August 2020 that he nearly died from the Coronavirus. Super-rich Ministry of Finance and Economic Development permanent secretary George Guvamatanga has celebrated beating the coronavirus by hiring a private aircraft to fly his family to Victoria Falls. Guvamatanga was hospitalised for over three weeks after going down with the respiratory illness, which also spread to his wife, young children and household staff.
Videos circulating showed Guvamatanga and his family being driven into the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on 15 August 2020 where a Beech 300 Super King Air 350 aircraft was on standby to fly the family to the tourist resort which re-opened last week after months of coronavirus-imposed restrictions. The aircraft is registered to National Airways Corporation of South Africa.[4] Guvamatanga did not travel, however, although he momentarily went into the aircraft to ensure his family was comfortable.
Drax International
Guvamatanga – the government’s paymaster – has been in the eye of a storm after approving dubious payments running into millions of dollars to Drax International LLC, a company linked to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s twin sons Collins Mnangagwa and Shaun. The company was awarded tenders worth over US$60 million to supply drugs and medical devices to the health ministry without going to tender.
Obadiah Moyo was arrested and sacked as health minister over the scandal exposed by ZimLive. Four executives of the state-owned drugs firm NatPharm were also arrested, but no action was taken against Guvamatanga who maintains that the task of doing due diligence on suppliers fell on the health ministry.
Kitchen Suite
Guvamatanga earlier this year reportedly paid US$50,000 cash for a kitchen suite – although like all Zimbabwean public servants he is paid in the worthless local currency.
Private Medical
Doctors and nurses are on strike at public hospitals where most Zimbabweans end up if they develop complications from the coronavirus – but Guvamatanga had no such problems after being treated at the Rock Foundation Medical Centre in Mt Pleasant which was recently acquired by the controversial petroleum tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei.
The facility, formerly owned by jailed child rapist Munyaradzi Kereke, was renovated to the tune of US$3 million and is reserved for the ruling political and military elites.
Further Reading
On 25 November 2021, George Guvamatanga, was appointed to the board of the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank Group (TDB Group) as a non-executive director. See Great Dyke Investments.
[5]-
References
- ↑ Margaret Chinowaita, Barclays MD donates to former school, DailyNews, Published: October 16, 2013, Retrieved: July 11, 2014
- ↑ ‘BAZ committed to Zim’s development’, The Herald, Published: June 6, 2012, Retrieved: July 11, 2014
- ↑ ED reshuffles permanent secretaries, The Herald, Published: 20 September 2018, Retrieved: 17 April 2020
- ↑ [1], ZimLive, Published: 16 August, 2020, Accessed: 18 August, 2020
- ↑ Guvamatanga Lands Top Regional Post, Pindula, Published: 25 November 2021, Retrieved: 25 November 2021