George Munyaradzi Manyaya is an award-winning Zimbabwean public relations and marketing expert. Manyaya has headed the public relations departments of Mbada Diamonds, POTRAZ, NetOne and ZESA.

Education

George Manyaya is the holder of a Doctorate in Business Administration from the Binary University (Malasyia) in collaboration with the Chinhoyi University of Technology. Manyaya holds a Master of Science Degree in International Relations from the University of Zimbabwe, a Masters of Commerce Degree in Strategic Management and Corporate Governance from Midlands State University. He also the holder of a Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree Business Management also from Midlands State University, a Diploma in Mass Communication and Journalism Studies and Certificate in Diplomacy, Protocol and Etiquette from the Zimbabwe Institute of Diplomacy and a Certificate in Telecommunications Policy Regulation Management among other qualifications. He is a member of the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations (ZIPR) and the Project Management Institute of Zimbabwe (PMZ).[1][2]

Career

Felix Mhona appointed Manyaya as the chairperson of the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) effective January 13 2022.

Prior to his appointment as Zinara chairperson he served as the vice chairperson of the Airports Company of Zimbabwe board. He was replaced by Sinikiwe Gwatidzo.

ZESA appointed Manyaya as the General Manager responsible for Stakeholder Relations, Communications and Welfare effective 1 October 2021. Manyaya was appointed following interviews held in August 2021. Manyaya joined ZESA from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) where he was the head of consumer affairs and publicity.

Prior to joining Potraz as head consumer affairs and publicity, Manyaya had worked for NetOne.

With effect from 3 January 2017, NetOne appointed George Manyaya as its Public Relations and Special Projects Executive. He joined NetOne from Mbada Diamonds where he headed the Public Relations Department.

In 2013 he was appointed a Tourism Brand Ambassador for the UNWTO 20th General Assembly which was co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Zambia and he was part of the organising team. In 2014 he was appointed a Non-Executive Director and served in the Board of the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) a company he had worked for during the early years of his career.

George Manyaya worked for the International Organization for Migration.

He has been part of the Government’s Special envoy diplomatic delegation that was sent to deliver special messages to the Presidents of Rwanda, Guinea Conakry, Vanuatu and visited the European Union, Belgium in 2019.

He was also a Member of the Zimbabwe Campaign team to the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), for the post of Director Telecommunication Development Bureau ITU, 2019-2022.

Furthermore, he has was a Member of the Zimbabwean delegation to the Kimberly Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) that was instrumental in diplomatically engaging member states globally leading to the certification of Zimbabwean diamonds.[2][3][1][4]

Awards

In 2017 while at NetOne, George Manyaya won the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe award for Best Public Relations Practitioner of the Year.[5]