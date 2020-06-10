Difference between revisions of "George Masendu"

In July 2018, George Masendu was elected to Ward 4 Kariba Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 375 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Kariba Municipality with 375 votes, beating Sheila Chiyangwa of Zanu-PF with 270 votes and Shingirai Kajanga of PRC with 12 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

