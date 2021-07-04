On 3 July 2021, George Mbwando was appointed development coach at German fourth-tier side VfB Eichstätt. Mbwando was appointed as the new head coach of the Under-19 team at VfB Eichstätt.<ref name="S"/>

George "Zambia" Mbwando is a former Zimbabwean footballer and sports personality who played for a number of local and foreign clubs including Alemmani as well as the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team.

Background

George Mbwando was born on 20 October 1975

Playing Career

Mbwando was part of the warriors team that played in the 2004 AFCON finals held in Tunisia. The team was coached by a veteran football legend Sunday Chidzambwa and captained by the heroic Peter Ndlovu. He played as midfielder in a team that included football legends such as Peter Ndlovu, Lazarus Muhoni, Wilfred Mugeyi and Kaitano Tembo.

Club Career

George Mbwando began his football career as a youngster with ZRP Tomlinson juniors. He turned professional at 20, when he joined former cup champions and African Cup Winners representatives, Blackpool.

His official game in the Premier Soccer League was against Black Rhinos in 1995 and Blackpool won it 2-1, with Mbwando having scored the first goal from 30 metres out.

After an impressive debut season with Blackpool, Mbwando joined Polish outfit Lech Pozna in 1996. After a year in Poland, Mbwando returned to Zimbabwe and joined minnows Jumbo Giants in the lower league, while awaiting his move to Germany.

In 1997, he joined German side Bonner SC, where he impressed, but just a few months in the team’s colours, he was snapped up by VfB Oldenburg, for who he played regularly.

After a season with the club, the nomadic player was on the move again, joining rivals VfB Lubeck in 2000. He spent two seasons and helped them gain promotion to the Bundesliga in 2002.

In 2002, Mbwando crossed the flow to Alemannia Aachen, where he spent two seasons and reached the final of the German cup in 2004. From 2004–6, he was in the books of SSV Jahn Regensburg. After a two-year spell, left them for FC Ingolstadt 04, where he spent another two years.

Mbwando, who rounded up his professional career with VfB Friedrichshofen in 2009. After retiring as a footballer, George Mbwando worked for a private company in Germany as a financial advisor.[1]

Mbwando also worked as a technician in oil refineries in Europe.[2]

National Team

Mbwando featured for the national Under-23 side that starred and reached the finals of the 1995 All Africa Games.[1]





Coaching Career

VfB Eichstätt

On 3 July 2021, George Mbwando was appointed development coach at German fourth-tier side VfB Eichstätt. Mbwando was appointed as the new head coach of the Under-19 team at VfB Eichstätt.[2]

References



