  • 1960 - Youth Organising Secretary, NDP Highfield Branch
  • 1963 - Active with Zapu in Tanzania
  • 1976 - Administrative Secretary and Deputy Secretary for People's Movement
  • 1979 - Zanu delegate to Lancaster House Conference
  • 1980 - Elected to House of Assembly, Victoria, Zanu. [1]

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading

