Difference between revisions of "George Mudukuti"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with " * 1960 - Youth Organising Secretary, NDP Highfield Branch * 1963 - Active with Zapu in Tanzania * 1976 - Administrative Secretary and Deputy Secretary for People's Movement *...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 12:20, 4 January 2022
- 1960 - Youth Organising Secretary, NDP Highfield Branch
- 1963 - Active with Zapu in Tanzania
- 1976 - Administrative Secretary and Deputy Secretary for People's Movement
- 1979 - Zanu delegate to Lancaster House Conference
- 1980 - Elected to House of Assembly, Victoria, Zanu. [1]
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020