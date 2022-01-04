1960 - Youth Organising Secretary, NDP Highfield Branch

1963 - Active with Zapu in Tanzania

1976 - Administrative Secretary and Deputy Secretary for People's Movement

1979 - Zanu delegate to Lancaster House Conference

1980 - Elected to House of Assembly, Victoria, Zanu. [1]

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

