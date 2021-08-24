Difference between revisions of "George Nare"
Revision as of 16:41, 24 August 2021
|George Nare
|Known for
|Being a politician
|Children
|Pokello Nare,
George Nare is a Zimbabwean and a former member of the Zimbabwe National Army where he was a colonel. Nare is also a politician and a member of Zanu-PF.
Background
Nare told The Chronicle that he is of the Babirwa Clan in the lineage of Sikoba Morole, the chief of the Babirwas, who is based in Botswana. George Nare is Sotho by origin and comes from Manama area in rural Gwanda in Matabeleland South.[1]
Children
Nare is the father of socialite and entrepreneur Pokello. He has other children; Lerato, Teboho and Uratile.[1]
Personal Life
George Nare was married to Bessy Muzvidzwa before they separated and he remarried.[1]
Businesses
Nare is a farmer and miner in Esigodini.[1]
Political Career
Nare is the director in the Zanu PF commissariat. In May 2019, George Nare was tasked with coordinating the restructuring exercise in Bulawayo.[2] He is also the Director of Administration and Finance at the Zanu-PF Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.[3]
In 2013, George Nare applied to stand for primaries in Umzingwane constituency.[4]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Prosper Ndlovu, Pokello’s father speaks out, The Chronicle, Published: June 13, 2013, Retrieved: August 24, 2021
- ↑ SILAS NKALA, Zanu PF struggles to restructure Bulawayo, NewsDay, Published: May 9, 2019, Retrieved: August 24, 2021
- ↑ Mashudu Netsianda, Heads to roll in Zanu-PF, The Chronicle, Published: March 4, 2019, Retrieved: August 24, 2021
- ↑ NDUDUZO TSHUMA, Pokello’s father seeks Zanu PF ticket, Southern Eye, Published: June 19, 2013, Retrieved: August 24, 2021