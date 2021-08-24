|description= George Nare is a Zimbabwean and a former member of the Zimbabwe National Army where he was a colonel. Nare is also a politician and a member of Zanu-PF.

George Nare is a Zimbabwean and a former member of the Zimbabwe National Army where he was a colonel. Nare is also a politician and a member of Zanu-PF.

Background

Nare told The Chronicle that he is of the Babirwa Clan in the lineage of Sikoba Morole, the chief of the Babirwas, who is based in Botswana. George Nare is Sotho by origin and comes from Manama area in rural Gwanda in Matabeleland South.[1]

Children

Nare is the father of socialite and entrepreneur Pokello. He has other children; Lerato, Teboho and Uratile.[1]

Personal Life

George Nare was married to Bessy Muzvidzwa before they separated and he remarried.[1]

Businesses

Nare is a farmer and miner in Esigodini.[1]

Political Career

Nare is the director in the Zanu PF commissariat. In May 2019, George Nare was tasked with coordinating the restructuring exercise in Bulawayo.[2] He is also the Director of Administration and Finance at the Zanu-PF Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.[3]

In 2013, George Nare applied to stand for primaries in Umzingwane constituency.[4]