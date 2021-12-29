George Rutanhire died of renal failure at Karanda Hospital in [[Mt Darwin]] on the 19th of August 2017.

''' Rutahire ''' claimed that former Vice-President [[ Joice Mujuru ]] was promiscuous during the liberation struggle. In an attempt to discredit Mujuru, ''' Rutanhire ''' claimed that Mujuru was not a trained fighter and that she used her sexuality to rise through the ranks. He also rubbished the popular legend that Mujuru had single-handedly brought down an enemy helicopter alleging that the person who actually did this was her boyfriend. <ref name="VoA">{{cite web |author = |date = August 20, 2017 |title =

He was head of the Chitepo Ideological College, and chair of the Fallen Heroes Trust of Zimbabwe

Rutanhire held several posts in Government and Zanu-PF, and was elevated to the Politburo in 2010, a position he held until the time of his death.<ref name="SundayMail1">{{cite web |author = Sharon Munjenjema |date = August 20, 2017 |title = Cde George Rutanhire dies|work = Sunday Mail |publisher = George Rutanhire |url = http://www.sundaymail.co.zw/cde-george-rutanhire-dies/ |accessdate = August 8, 2017 |quote = }}</ref>

He was head of the [[ Chitepo Ideological College ]] , and chair of the Fallen Heroes Trust of Zimbabwe

'''Rutanhire''' was elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in '''1980'''. <br/>

In 1972, Rutanhire together with his wife left for Mapapai Base, Mozambique before he went for military training in Tanzania. He was one of the signatories of the [[Mgagao Declaration]], which pronounced [[Robert Mugabe]] leader of [[Zimbabwe African National Union]].<ref name="SundayMail1">{{cite web |author = Sharon Munjenjema |date = August 20, 2017 |title = Cde George Rutanhire dies|work = Sunday Mail |publisher = George Rutanhire |url = http://www.sundaymail.co.zw/cde-george-rutanhire-dies/ |accessdate = August 8, 2017 |quote = }}</ref>

He joined the [[Second Chimurenga ]] in the '''1970'''s after he met [[Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army ]] fighters at St. Alberts Mission. <ref name="SundayMail1">{{cite web |author = Sharon Munjenjema |date = August 20, 2017 |title = Cde George Rutanhire dies|work = Sunday Mail |publisher = George Rutanhire |url = http://www.sundaymail.co.zw/cde-george-rutanhire-dies/ |accessdate = August 8, 2017 |quote = }}</ref>

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

'''George Rutanhire''' was a [[Second Chimurenga]] veteran and Zanu PF Politburo member who died in '''August 2017'''. '''Rutanhire''' became infamous after he attacked and attempted to discredit former vice president [[Joice Mujuru]] by claiming that during the [[Second Chimurenga]], she was a woman of loose morals who had only managed to rise through the ranks because she used her sexuality.

