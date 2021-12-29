Difference between revisions of "George Rutanhire"
'''Rutanhire''' held several posts in Government and Zanu PF, and was elevated to the Politburo in '''2010''', a position he held until the time of his death. <ref name="SundayMail1">{{cite web |author = Sharon Munjenjema |date = August 20, 2017 |title = Cde George Rutanhire dies|work = Sunday Mail |publisher = George Rutanhire |url = http://www.sundaymail.co.zw/cde-george-rutanhire-dies/ |accessdate = August 8, 2017 |quote = }}</ref>
He was head of the [[Chitepo ]], and chair of the Fallen Heroes Trust of Zimbabwe
==Events==
George Rutanhire was a Second Chimurenga veteran and Zanu PF Politburo member who died in August 2017. Rutanhire became infamous after he attacked and attempted to discredit former vice president Joice Mujuru by claiming that during the Second Chimurenga, she was a woman of loose morals who had only managed to rise through the ranks because she used her sexuality.
Personal Details
Born: Jackson Musanhu.
Death: He died of renal failure at Karanda Hospital in Mt Darwin on 19 August 2017.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
He joined the Second Chimurenga in the 1970s after he met Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army fighters at St. Alberts Mission. [1]
Second Chimurenga
In 1972, Rutanhire, together with his wife, left for Mapapai Base, Mozambique, before he went for military training in Tanzania. He was one of the signatories of the Mgagao Declaration, which pronounced Robert Mugabe leader of Zimbabwe African National Union. [1]
After Independence
Rutanhire was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Rutanhire held several posts in Government and Zanu PF, and was elevated to the Politburo in 2010, a position he held until the time of his death. [1]
He was head of the Hebert Chitepo School of Ideology, and chair of the Fallen Heroes Trust of Zimbabwe
Events
Attack on Joice Mujuru
Rutahire claimed that former Vice-President Joice Mujuru was promiscuous during the liberation struggle. In an attempt to discredit Mujuru, Rutanhire claimed that Mujuru was not a trained fighter and that she used her sexuality to rise through the ranks. He also rubbished the popular legend that Mujuru had single-handedly brought down an enemy helicopter alleging that the person who actually did this was her boyfriend. [2]
Further Reading
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Sharon Munjenjema (August 20, 2017). "Cde George Rutanhire dies". Sunday Mail. George Rutanhire. Retrieved August 8, 2017.
- ↑ "ZimPF: Joice Mujuru's Sex Escapades in 1970s War 'Gutter Journalism'". Voice of America. August 20, 2017. Retrieved August 8, 2017.