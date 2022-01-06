'''1954''' - enrolled at Pius XII University College, Roma in Basutoland (now Lesotho) but was forced to leave after one year due to lack of funds. <ref name="African"/> <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020'' </ref>

'''Tarcisius Malan George Silundika''' was an early nationalist who was elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in '''1980.''' He was the first Minister of [[Roads and Road Traffic, Posts and Telecommunications]] in [Zimbabwe]].

1960-61 - Secretary General, NDP

- Secretary General, NDP 1963 - Publicity Secretary, PCC. External Representative, PCC (Lusaka).

- Publicity Secretary, PCC. External Representative, PCC (Lusaka). 1975 - Nominated member of ZLC

- Nominated member of ZLC 1976 - Secretary for Information (External), ANC (Nkomo). ZAPU Delegate to Geneva.

- Secretary for Information (External), ANC (Nkomo). ZAPU Delegate to Geneva. 1979 - ZAPU delegate to Lancaster House Conference

- ZAPU delegate to Lancaster House Conference 1980 - Elected House of Assembly, PF-Zapu, Matabeleland South.

- Elected House of Assembly, PF-Zapu, Matabeleland South. 1980 - Minster of Post and Telecommunications.

- Minster of Post and Telecommunications. 1981 - Minister of Roads ad road Traffic, Posts and Telecommunications. [1]

Personal Details

Born: March 1929 near Plumtree. He was a Kalanga. [2]

Marriage: He was married to Martha and together they had 4 children; Paul, Thembi, Pauline and Felix.[3][4]

Death: Silundika suffered a stroke while he was working in his office on 9 April 1981.[5] He was laid to rest on 12 April 1981 at the National Heroes Acre.[4]

School / Education

Primary: Empandeni Mission.

1951 - Fort Hare Eastern Cape. Expelled the following year for political activism.

Service / Career

George Silundika taught for two years at Empandeni Secondary School before joining the Federal Broadcasting Corporation in 1958. He then joined the University of Rhodesia, where he worked as a Research Assistant in the Department of African Studies.

Political career

George was a founder-member of the NDP and was elected Secretary General at the party's first congress in November 1960 after leading a 'march of 7 000' in July of the same year. He travelled to London with Joshua Nkomo, where he was adviser to the NDP delegation at the constitutional review conferences held in London in December 1960. George was also a member of the Southern Rhodesia Constitutional Conference held in February 1961.

When PCC was formed in 1963, he was appointed Publicity Secretary. He was selected to be the party's External Representative in Lusaka, Zambia. In 1976 he was appointed Secretary for Information for Joshua Nkomo's faction of the ANC and represented the party at the Non-Aligned Summit in Colombo. He was also part of the delegation that attended the Geneva Conference. He was editor and writer for the Zimbabwe Review, which was a paper that circulated among the nationalists.[2]

Post-Independence

When Zimbabwe attained independence he was elected MP for Matabeleland South as a ZAPU candidate.[5] Silundika also became the first Minister of Roads and Road Traffic, Posts and Telecommunications.

