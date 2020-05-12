'''George Silundika''' was a Zimbabwean politician who was the first Minister of Roads and Road Traffic, Posts and Telecommunications in independent [[Zimbabwe]]

Background

George Silundika was born in March 1929 in Plumtree.[1] He was married to Martha and together they had 4 children; Paul, Thembi, Pauline and Felix.[2][3]

Education

George attended Empandeni Mission for his primary education. He then attended St Francis' College, Marianhill, Natal in 1945. He then enrolled at Fort Hare in South Africa but was expelled the following year for political activism. In 1954 he enrolled at Pius XII University College, Roma in Basutoland (now Lesotho) but was forced to leave after one year due to lack of funds.[1]

Career

George Silundika taught for two years at Empandeni Secondary School before joining the Federal Broadcasting Corporation in 1958. He then joined the University College of Rhodesia (now University of Zimbabwe), where he worked as a Research Assistant in the Department of African Studies.

Political career

George was a founder-member of the NDP and was elected Secretary General at the party's first congress in November 1960 after leading a 'march of 7 000' in July of the same year. He travelled to London with Joshua Nkomo, where he was adviser to the NDP delegation at the constitutional review conferences held in London in December 1960. George was also a member of the Southern Rhodesia Constitutional Conference held in February 1961.

When PCC was formed in 1963, he was appointed Publicity Secretary. He was selected to be the party's External Representative in Lusaka, Zambia. In 1976 he was appointed Secretary for Information for Joshua Nkomo's faction of the ANC and represented the party at the Non-Aligned Summit in Colombo. He was also part of the delegation that attended the Geneva Conference. He was editor and writer for the Zimbabwe Review, which was a paper that circulated among the nationalists.[1]

Post-Independence

When Zimbabwe attained independence he was elected MP for Matebeleland South as a ZAPU candidate.[4] Silundika also became the first Minister of Roads and Road Traffic, Posts and Telecommunications.

Death

Silundika suffered a stroke while he was working in his office on 9 April 1981.[4] He was laid to rest on 12 April 1981 at the National Heroes Acre.[3]



















