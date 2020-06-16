Difference between revisions of "George Smith"

Justice George Smith is a legal consultant. He holds BA and LIB degrees from the University of Cape Town. He was appointed Attorney General in the office of the Southern Rhodesia in 1964. In 1974, he was appointed director of Legal Drafting and in 1977 he became the Solicitor general. He was awarded the Independence Commemorative Decoration and Commander of the Legion of Merit in 1971.In 1979 he became the secretary to the Prime Minister (Abel Muzorewa) and Cabinet of Rhodesia/Zimbabwe. In 1980, he became the secretary to the Prime Minister (former President Robert Mugabe) and Cabinet of Zimbabwe. He has also worked as a judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe. He is currently the chairman of the Southern Africa HIV and AIDS Information Dissemination Service (SAFAIDS) and the chairman of the National Blood Transfusion Service and the Epilepsy Support foundation Trust. He is also a board member at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.