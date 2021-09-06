Pindula

'''George Stark High School''' is in [[Mbare]], [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
'''George Stark High School''' is in [[Mbare]], [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]. Their motto is "Better build children than repair men".
[[File:George Stark High School.jpg|thumb|George Stark High School logo]]
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Location==
 
('''September 2021''') <br/>
 
('''September 2021''') <br/>
'''Address:''' CORNER MAVHIYANI AND ARDBENNIE ROAD,
'''Address:''' Cnr Mavhiyani and Ardbennie Rd, PO Box 9098 [[Mbare]]. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 664398 <br/>
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
  
 
George Stark High School is in Mbare, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province. Their motto is "Better build children than repair men".

George Stark High School logo

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: Cnr Mavhiyani and Ardbennie Rd, PO Box 9098 Mbare.
Telephone: 664398
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Gstarkhigh/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Other information

Further Reading

