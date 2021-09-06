Difference between revisions of "George Stark High School"
Latest revision as of 16:04, 6 September 2021
George Stark High School is in Mbare, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province. Their motto is "Better build children than repair men".
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Cnr Mavhiyani and Ardbennie Rd, PO Box 9098 Mbare.
Telephone: 664398
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Gstarkhigh/
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.