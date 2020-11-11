Difference between revisions of "Geosantos Munamekwa"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Geosantos Munamekwa''' was elected to Ward 26 Chegutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 761 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 07:09, 11 November 2020
In July 2018, Geosantos Munamekwa was elected to Ward 26 Chegutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 761 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 26 Chegutu RDC with 761 votes, beating Abia Mujere of Zanu-PF with 441 votes, Ephraim Hari of MDC Alliance with 103 votes, Jeriphanos Simunyu, independent with 26 votes and Godwishes Mbirimi, independent with 26 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020