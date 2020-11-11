Difference between revisions of "Geosantos Munamekwa"

In July 2018, Geosantos Munamekwa was elected to Ward 26 Chegutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 761 votes.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 26 Chegutu RDC with 761 votes, beating Abia Mujere of Zanu-PF with 441 votes, Ephraim Hari of MDC Alliance with 103 votes, Jeriphanos Simunyu, independent with 26 votes and Godwishes Mbirimi, independent with 26 votes. [1]

