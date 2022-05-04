|description= Major General (Retired) Dr Gerald Gwinji is Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Child Care . He is also Chairperson of the Advisory Board of the African Centre for Health Excellence.

President Mnangagwa had also re-assigned senior officials who included permanent secretaries, principal directors and equivalent grades to other duties.

* Permanent Secretary for Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation: [[Thokozile Chitepo]] (former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry).

* Permanent Secretary for Environment , Tourism and Hospitality Industry : [[Munesushe Munodawafa]] (moving from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development).

In '''September 2018''', President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic. Gerald Gwinji was retained as Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care . <ref name=" ED reshuffles permanent secretaries"> [ https : //www . herald . co . zw/ed-reshuffles-permanent-secretaries/ ED reshuffles permanent secretaries ], '' The Herald '', Published : 20 September 2018 , Retrieved : 17 April 2020''</ref>

In '''September 2018''', President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic.

Dr. Gwinji is a medical doctor by profession having qualified in 1985 with a degree in medicine and surgery (MBChB) from the University of Zimbabwe's Godfrey Huggins School of Medicine as a military medical cadet. He worked for the health services of the [[ Zimbabwe National Army ]] from 1986 and rose through the ranks from 2nd Lieutenant to Brigadier General. From there he was appointed Medical Officer to Director General of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Health Services in 2000.

Dr. Gwinji is a medical doctor by profession having qualified in 1985 with a degree in medicine and surgery (MBChB) from the University of Zimbabwe's Godfrey Huggins School of Medicine as a military medical cadet. He worked for the health services of the Zimbabwe National Army from 1986 and rose through the ranks from 2nd Lieutenant to Brigadier General. From there he was appointed Medical Officer to Director General of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Health Services in 2000.



Major General (Retired) Dr Gerald Gwinji is Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Child Care . He is also Chairperson of the Advisory Board of the African Centre for Health Excellence.

Background

Dr. Gwinji is a medical doctor by profession having qualified in 1985 with a degree in medicine and surgery (MBChB) from the University of Zimbabwe's Godfrey Huggins School of Medicine as a military medical cadet. He worked for the health services of the Zimbabwe National Army from 1986 and rose through the ranks from 2nd Lieutenant to Brigadier General. From there he was appointed Medical Officer to Director General of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Health Services in 2000.

Education and Career

Dr. Gwinji holds a Master of Science Degree in Medical Microbiology as well as a Masters in Public Health. He was appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care in 2009 where he is responsible for policy and strategic direction for the Ministry.

In January 2018, Gerald Gwinji was one of six Brigadier Generals promoted by Emmerson Mnangagwa to the rank of Major General upon retirement from active service. The promotions were with effect from December 20, 2017.[1]

Events

In September 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic. Gerald Gwinji was retained as Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care.[2]