==Background==
==Background==
|−
Dr. Gwinji is a medical doctor by profession having qualified in 1985 with a degree in medicine and surgery (MBChB) from the University of Zimbabwe's Godfrey Huggins School of Medicine as a military medical cadet. He worked for the health services of the Zimbabwe National Army from 1986 and rose through the ranks from 2nd Lieutenant to Brigadier General. From there he was appointed Medical Officer to Director General of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Health Services in 2000.
|+
Dr. Gwinji is a medical doctor by profession having qualified in 1985 with a degree in medicine and surgery (MBChB) from the University of Zimbabwe's Godfrey Huggins School of Medicine as a military medical cadet. He worked for the health services of the Zimbabwe National Armyfrom 1986 and rose through the ranks from 2nd Lieutenant to Brigadier General. From there he was appointed Medical Officer to Director General of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Health Services in 2000.
==Education and Career==
==Education and Career==
|Line 93:
|Line 93:
==Events==
==Events==
|−
In '''September 2018''', President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic.
|+
In '''September 2018''', President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic. retained Permanent Secretary for and .[:...], '''', : , :
|+
|+
|+
|+
, , ,
|+
|+
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 18:48, 4 May 2022
|Gerald Gwinji
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Employer
|Ministry of Health and Child Care
|Organization
|Government of Zimbabwe
Major General (Retired) Dr Gerald Gwinji is Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Child Care . He is also Chairperson of the Advisory Board of the African Centre for Health Excellence.
Background
Dr. Gwinji is a medical doctor by profession having qualified in 1985 with a degree in medicine and surgery (MBChB) from the University of Zimbabwe's Godfrey Huggins School of Medicine as a military medical cadet. He worked for the health services of the Zimbabwe National Army from 1986 and rose through the ranks from 2nd Lieutenant to Brigadier General. From there he was appointed Medical Officer to Director General of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Health Services in 2000.
Education and Career
Dr. Gwinji holds a Master of Science Degree in Medical Microbiology as well as a Masters in Public Health. He was appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care in 2009 where he is responsible for policy and strategic direction for the Ministry.
In January 2018, Gerald Gwinji was one of six Brigadier Generals promoted by Emmerson Mnangagwa to the rank of Major General upon retirement from active service. The promotions were with effect from December 20, 2017.[1]
Events
In September 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic. Gerald Gwinji was retained as Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care.[2]
References
- ↑ Nyemudzai Kakore and Melissa Mutasa, Mnangagwa promotes 6 Generals, Nehanda Radio, Published: January 17, 2018, Retrieved: May 4, 2022
- ↑ ED reshuffles permanent secretaries, The Herald, Published: 20 September 2018, Retrieved: 17 April 2020