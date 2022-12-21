|description= Major General (Retired) Dr Gerald Gwinji was Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Child Care. He was also Chairperson of the Advisory Board of the African Centre for Health Excellence.

Dr Gerald Gwinji joined the Zimbabwe National Army in 1987 as Medical Officer; and he rose through the ranks to become Senior Medical Officer; Director of Medical Services and Chief Adviser to the Commander Defence Forces; and Director General Health Services in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. Dr Gwinji then served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare until he was transferred to the Office of the President and Cabinet as Head of the Secretariat on Harmonisation and Standardisation of Public Sector Remuneration.

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

Tertiary: Degree in medicine and surgery (MBChB), 1985, from the University of Zimbabwe's Godfrey Huggins School of Medicine as a military medical cadet.

Master of Science Degree in Medical Microbiology as well as a Masters in Public Health.



Service/Career

He worked for the health services of the Zimbabwe National Army from 1986 and rose through the ranks from 2nd Lieutenant to Brigadier General. From there he was appointed Medical Officer to Director General of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Health Services in 2000.

He was appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care in 2009 where he is responsible for policy and strategic direction for the Ministry.

In January 2018, Gerald Gwinji was one of six Brigadier Generals promoted by Emmerson Mnangagwa to the rank of Major General upon retirement from active service. The promotions were with effect from 20 December 2017. [1]

In September 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others. Gerald Gwinji was retained as Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care. [2]

In December 2022, Aaron Nhepera was moved as Permanent Secretary from the Ministry of Home Affairs and appointed the new secretary for Defence. At the same time, Gerald Gwinji was moved from Permanent Secretary for Health and Childcare, to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

A statement was issued by the Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya, on the appointment of the permanent secretaries. Appointed:

Mr Aaron Tonde Nhepera – Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, and

– Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, and Dr Gerald Gwinji – Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

Dr Gerald Gwinji joined the Zimbabwe National Army in 1987 as Medical Officer; and he rose through the ranks to become Senior Medical Officer; Director of Medical Services and Chief Adviser to the Commander Defence Forces; and Director General Health Services in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. Dr Gwinji then served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare until he was transferred to the Office of the President and Cabinet as Head of the Secretariat on Harmonisation and Standardisation of Public Sector Remuneration. [3]

Events

Further Reading