Difference between revisions of "Gerald Maguranyanga"

Maguranyanga

Gerald Maguranyanga is a Zimbabwean highly rated and registered fitness trainer. He is a former Zimbabwe Warriors fitness trainer and former Zimbabwe Rugby Union board member in 1995 at the age of 23, and is also the founder of Chimurenga Rugby Club.[1]

Background

In the 80s rugby was a minority sport with racial biases and Maguranyanga was one of the activists, under the leadership of the fiery Temba Mliswa, who led a massive anti-establishment rebellion in the early 1990s, against perceived racism in the game. He has a son, Thabani Maguranyanga, who also play rugby in South Africa.

Career

Maguranyanga is a fitness expert who has worked with various national soccer teams in his career for over 16 years. He is a UK-taught rugby coach, an IAAF-certified athletics coach, a highly rated and registered fitness coach, a head of department at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in 2005, a trained pilot and also tried his luck into the political arena where he contested as a councilor.[2]

Picture Gallery

Gerald Maguranyanga





References