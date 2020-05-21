Difference between revisions of "Gerald Maguranyanga"
Gerald Maguranyanga is a Zimbabwean highly rated and registered fitness trainer. He is a former Zimbabwe Warriors fitness trainer and former Zimbabwe Rugby Union board member in 1995 at the age of 23, and is also the founder of Chimurenga Rugby Club.[1]
Background
In the 80s rugby was a minority sport with racial biases and Maguranyanga was one of the activists, under the leadership of the fiery Temba Mliswa, who led a massive anti-establishment rebellion in the early 1990s, against perceived racism in the game. He has a son, Thabani Maguranyanga, who also play rugby in South Africa.
Career
Maguranyanga is a fitness expert who has worked with various national soccer teams in his career for over 16 years. He is a UK-taught rugby coach, an IAAF-certified athletics coach, a highly rated and registered fitness coach, a head of department at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in 2005, a trained pilot and also tried his luck into the political arena where he contested as a councilor.[2]
