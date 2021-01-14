Gerald Rutizirira is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu PF. Rutizirira is the Zanu PF Harare South district youth leader. On 13 January 2021, it was reported that he had been arrested for his role in the US$2.5 million cash heist in Gwebi.

Controversies

Illegal Sell Of Land

He is known for allegedly parcelling out of illegal residential stands in Harare South. A resident from Southley Park (Amstredam) who spoke to a publication on condition of anonymity said:

Gerald is one of the cool land barons here. He was quiet and sold his stands in Ushewekunze area. He always had challenges with double allocating stands but he was decent and I am shocked with his arrest. The only time I remember when he had a near violent confrontation was when he tried to overlap his land deals into Southlands. A chief baron there called Bigman came here and made noise.

Rutizirira was part of the eight-member gang who allegedly worked in cahoots with three ZB Bank cash in transit security personnel; Nomatter Jonga, Matthew Simango, and Fanuel Musakwa.

Upon his arrest, Rutizirira was found in possession of USS$ 96 100 and he had also bought a recently imported Toyota Hiace Omnibus. The vehicle cost a minimum of US$10 000 on the market.

According to the police, Rutizirira’s red Toyota Hilux double cab was used as the getaway car to transport the loot.

It is further alleged that Rutizirira tried to conceal the crime by changing the colour of the getaway car to white.

Upon his arrest, the paint was still wet. Rutizirira and his accomplices appeared before Harare Magistrate Judith Taruvinga on 12 January 2021, answering to a charge of Armed Robbery as defined in Section 126(1)(a) (b) of the Criminal Law(Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9.23.

State, led by Linda Gahadzikwa opposed bail on grounds that the accused posed a flight risk and were likely to interfere with investigations.

