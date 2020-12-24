Gerald Sibanda

Gerald Sibanda is a former Zimbabwean rugby player and founder of sporting agency, Athletes Sphere Management (ASM). His sporting agency secured the deal to open the first ever Real Betis Academy on the African continent in Zimbabwe.

Background

Gerald Sibanda is an Entrepreneur with Interest in Global Investments in the sectors of Sport, Mining , Agriculture and Trade. In 2018 after retiring from Professional Rugby, he founded Athletes Sphere Management (Pvt) Ltd. ASM is a Global Sports Agency which has now become the Gateway of World Class Opportunities connecting Africa to the World, bringing Global Partnerships, Sponsorship and Endorsements to their Strategic Partners.

Education

Sibanda did his secondary education at Milton High School in Bulawayo and Churchill Boys High in Harare, which are traditional rugby playing schools and that is where he fell in love with the game.

Career

Gerald has represented the country in the rugby 15s as well as sevens version of the game at international level. He is better known for his side steps, burst of pace and scoring magnificent tries for the Cheetahs from 2007 to 2012 and the Sables (2006-2016). His rugby skills saw him playing for clubs in South Africa, Scotland and Romania. Many people were surprised when his agency got a deal in football

He said football has always been a part of his life since he played the sport from a young age and feels he was one of the most gifted footballers of his generation until rugby took over his life. “Football is my other life, I was born into football, I played football from a young age, all I knew was playing football up until I reached Form 1. When I went to Milton High School in 1999, I remember going for my first football session, I think I was one of the most talented football players in my time,” said Sibanda.

“Milton being a traditional rugby school I was convinced that for me to become a successful student I needed to try rugby after that I fell in love with rugby. It became a part of my life, but I never lost my touch with football.”

He was delighted that ASM gave him an opportunity to get involved in football, something he had always wanted to do when he managed to get a deal to open Real Betis Academy in Zimbabwe.[1]

After 5 years of conquering the World Sevens Series with the Zimbabwe team between 2007-2012, he felt honoured to give back to his country and mostly to the game that gave him a name and so much success. After retiring from Professional rugby he was appointed in the Technical team of the Zimbabwe 7s team for the 2018 Rugby World cup in USA, became Africa 7s champions and wrapped the year at the Dubai and Capetown 7s legs of the World series.

