Latest revision as of 09:22, 18 January 2022
|Geraldine Mandengenda
|Known for
|Being a television presenter
|Website
|www
Geraldine Mandengenda is a Zimbabwean television personality and model. Mandengenda is also a mistress of ceremonies and brand influencer.
Background
She was born in Harare. Mandengenda is the youngest in a family of three. Geraldine Mandengenda is the only girl in her family. Her aunt is Prisca Utete who was a ZBC correspondent.[1]
Age
She was born in 1994.
Education
Geraldine Mandengenda is a holder of a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies, and an Executive Certificate in Strategic Public Relations and Business Promotion.[2]
Career
She is a presenter on ZBC TV. Mandengenda presents a quiz show for junior schools. Among the programmes that Geraldine Mandengenda has presented on national television include Child Alert (2009-2011), STARKIDZ (2009-2011), Y.G.T LIVE (2012- 2017), Live Your Dream (a career guidance show), Big Screen ( a movie review show), Youth News (a news show), Voice Box (a talent show) and Zimdancehall Mashup (a talent show for Zimdancehall).
She has also been the main host for the Zim HipHop Awards (2016), red carpet live opening and main anchor for the National Arts Merit Awards (2015) and red carpet Zimdancehall Awards as the main anchor (2015).
Geraldine Mandengenda was also an annual mistress of ceremonies for Day of the African child and International Day of the Girl Child under UNICEF in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017, host for Child Rights Convention commemorations @25(CRC) in 2015 and the Glam Awards Zimbabwe in 2020.
On 11 January 2022, Mandengenda was appointed Face of Kariba Trust brand ambassador in an effort to market the resort town of Kariba as a safe tourist and investment destination. She replaced Hillary Makaya. [2][3]
Politics
She is a National Executive Member of the Young Women for Economic Development (Young Women 4 ED) media department.[4]
References
- ↑ Profile-TV Presenter: Geraldine Mandengenda, The Script, Published: June 29, 2016, Retrieved: January 18, 2022
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 WINSTONE ANTONIO, Chics’ Galaxy: Criticism drives Geraldine to do better, The Standard, Published: January 16, 2022, Retrieved: January 18, 2022
- ↑ Yoliswa Dube, Fit is indeed everything!, The Chronicle, Published: February 21, 2015, Retrieved: January 18, 2022
- ↑ Latwell Nyangu, New Face of Kariba named, H-Metro, Published: January 17, 2022, Retrieved: January 18, 2022