He came up with a proposal in 2014 to have a [[Consolidated Revenue Fund]] (CRF) where all government departments that collect revenue should remit it to Treasury. The government was encouraged to seriously work on having a Consolidated Revenue Fund as was the case before. He said this issue of individual departments holding onto government revenue was unacceptable and as already stated it could easily be abused. Pasi said it was difficult to trace revenue collected on behalf of the government if this money was not remitted to Treasury.<ref name="chronicle"> [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/editorial-comment-revisit-consolidated-revenue-fund/], ''Chronicle, Published: 25 June, 2014, Accessed: 29 October, 2020''</ref>

'''Pasi''' serves on various boards and institutions which include the [[Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe]] as a board member and the African Tax Administration Forum as the Chairperson of the Governance and Organisational Development Committee.

Gershem T. Pasi is a former ZIMRA Commissioner General and Member of the Revenue Board. In April 2016 he was suspended from duty following corruption allegations involving vehicle imports. He resigned from his post in May 2017, after spending almost a year on suspension.

Career

Pasi joined the then Department of Taxes in November 1982 as a Tax Assessor and rose through the ranks to become ZIMRA’s inaugural Commissioner General in 2001. Pasi held the following positions between 1982 and 1991:

Senior Assessor;

Inspector of Taxes;

Senior Inspector; and

Assistant Commissioner (Investigations).

Soon after completing his postgraduate studies, Pasi was promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Taxes (by the end of 1995). In May 1996, he was appointed to act as Commissioner of Taxes, a position that was confirmed before the end of the same year. He played a role in the formation of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

Pasi served on various boards and institutions which include the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe as a board member and the African Tax Administration Forum as the Chairperson of the Governance and Organisational Development Committee.

Suspension in 2016

In April 2016 he was suspended by the ZIMRA board duty following a vehicle's import scandal.[Zimbabwe Revenue Authority]] (ZIMRA) has suspended its Commissioner General, Gershom Pasi and five executive managers sending them on paid leave with immediate effect.[2]

It was reported that what triggered events leading to his suspension was police discovered that one of his cars was fraudulently registered after he was involved in an accident in Harare. Pasi was driving a 2015 Toyota Land Cruiser when he was involved in the accident in the Newlands area and police discovered that it was registered as a Toyota Raum, a budget car. [3]

Resignation from Zimra

After spending a year under suspension Pasi resigned from Zimra in May 2017. Zimra board chairperson Willia Bonyongwe said .

I can confirm that he has resigned. He was undergoing a disciplinary hearing, but he decided to terminate it. The board will meet next week to discuss his perks as we had charges against him[4]

Academic Qualifications

He is a Fellow of the Zimbabwe Institute of Management and the Institute of Certified Tax Accountants Zimbabwe, as well as a Member of the Institute of Directors Zimbabwe.

Mr Pasi holds several qualifications in business management and taxation.

He holds a Higher National Diploma in Business Studies from Wolverhampton Polytechnic and a Master of Science Degree in Fiscal Studies from Bath University (United Kingdom).

Awards

Pasi has won the following awards for outstanding leadership and involvement in community development programmes:

Megafest 2013 Overall Business Person of the Year

Most Customer Focused Individual, First Runner-Up Award, Customer Service Excellence Awards, 2013

LASOF 2013 Career and Legacy Builder Award

Zimbabwe Institute of Management (ZIM) 2012 National Contribution Award

Infrastructure Development Forum Best Zimbabwean Revenue Collector Award in 2011

Institute of Directors Zimbabwe Director of the Year Award, 2010

Zimbabwe Institute of Management’s Manager of the Year First Runner Up Award in 2010

United States of America’s Madison Institute, Manager of the Year Award for 2010;

ZIM Manager of the Year First Runner Up Award in 2009

Institute of Certified Tax Accountants (ICTAZ) Taxation Lifetime Achievers’ Award, Second Runner Up in 2007

ZIM Manager of the Year Award (substantive winner), 2006

ZIM Manager of the Year Award (co-winner), 2004

ZIM Human Resources Development Award, 2004

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Gershem Pasi was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Gershem Pasi, is listed under the thematic group “Senior Civil Servants”. He is listed as oweing two loans valued at US$70,099.00. [5]

Personal Life

Pasi is married and has three children and two grandchildren. Pasi is a Life Member of the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society and a past chairman of the Deseret International whose main programmes include Eyes for Zimbabwe and spearheading HIV/AIDS training in schools. He is also a founder and former trustee of the Zimbabwe Aids Care Foundation and is the current Chairman of the Advisory Board for the Emerald Hill Children’s Home.