Gertrude Chibagu was elected to parliament in 2013 as a woman’s proportional member for Mashonaland Central.

Personal Details

No information was found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Mashonaland Central
MDC–N MDC–T Zanu PF
Faith Chakwera Bacillia Majaya Gertrude Chibagu
Patricia Chimbiri Evangelista Kaundikisa Dorothy Kadungure
Alice Mutandwa Thamari Chikumbirike Elizabeth Shongedza
Patience Kamhuka Maideyi Chaka Dorothy Mashonganyika
Acknowledge Simiyoni January Sawuke Tsitsi Gezi
Fortunate Tepu Doreen Mumba Tasusuvara Musona

