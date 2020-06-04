Difference between revisions of "Gertrude Rosemary Mukunza"

In July 2018, Gertrude Rosemary Mukunza was elected to Ward 10 Nyanga RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 778 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Nyanga RDC with 778 votes, beating Lional Mandipaza of MDC-Alliance with 454 votes and Temba Nyakuchena, independent with 18 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]