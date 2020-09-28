Difference between revisions of "Geshem Tandayi"

In July 2018, Geshem Tandayi was elected to Ward 25 Murewa RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1726 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 25 Murewa RDC with 1726 votes, beating Maxwell Chizema of MDC-Alliance with 445 votes and Tsitsi Chikonyora of PRC with 41 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

