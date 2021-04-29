|description= Gibbs Dube is a Zimbabwean journalist and a presenter for Voice of America (VOA)'s Studio 7.

'''Gibbs Dube''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] journalist and a presenter for Voice of America's Studio 7.

Abduction

Gibbs Dube worked as a journalist for The Chronicle. In 1988, Dube and chauffeur Phillip Maseko were allegedly abducted, assaulted and threatened by then Matabeleland Governor Mark Dube after they interviewed him at his residence about gold mining operations.

The governor allegedly chased them in his station wagon, seized their car keys and forcibly escorted them to his home.

There, according to a report by The Chronicle, the governor punched them and threatened to shoot them with a pistol.

Dube, unrelated to the governor, escaped from the residence at Esigodini near Bulawayo while the governor allegedly was beating the driver.

Maseko was held more than two hours before the governor drove him to a nearby police station and ordered his detention.

Police freed Maseko five hours later after deciding they had no grounds to hold him.[1]