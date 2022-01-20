Difference between revisions of "Gibson Gotora"
In July 2018, Gibson Gotora was elected to Ward 22 Buhera RDC, for Zanu PF with 3389 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 22 Buhera RDC with 3389 votes, beating Witness Mavambire of MDC Alliance with 834 votes. [1]
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 20 January 2022