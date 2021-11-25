In July 2018, Gibson Kanyama was elected to Ward 6 Rushinga RDC, for Zanu PF with 957 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Rushinga RDC with 957 votes, beating Yamurai Choruma of MDC Alliance with 60 votes. [1]

Events

