Gibson Mahachi is a Zimbabwean football agent. He is registered with the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) and the world football governing body FIFA. He has brokered deals for a number of players with South African clubs. Mahachi also has top coaches, among them Sunday Chidzambwa, Callisto Pasuwa and Norman Mapeza, in his books.

Education

He studied in South Africa.[1]

Career

Mahachi is a former footballer although he never played in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. He played for Kwekwe Sables in the then Division One, Chrome Stars and Grain Tigers.

Gibson Mahachi credits Joe Mugabe as one of the people who influenced him to become a player agent. The other person was Kennedy Nagoli. He said when Mugabe was given his last contract by CAPS United he reached out to him asking where Mahachi could provide some advice. After he signed it, Joe Mugabe came back to Mahachi and advised Mahachi to try to help other players, who needed similar advice in contract negotiations.

He said Kennedy Nagoli urged him to be a player agent after Mahachi advise on which properties to invest in, in Harare and Kwekwe.

In the beginning, Gibson Mahachi had Evans Chikwaikwai, Justice Majabvi and Edward Sadomba in his books. Over time he established very strong links with Mike Makaab, the managing director of Prosport International which has been involved in the management of the career of Knowledge Musona.[1]

At one time Mahachi represented about half of the Zimbabwe national team, including the coach.

Although there were arguments the players may have been selected on performance, there was suspicion among a section of Zimbabweans that the agent and coach were pushing for players from their stable to be scouted by teams from better paying leagues.[2] In 2015, there was a report that the previous executive committee had allowed Gibson Mahachi to operate as manager of national team coach Callisto Pasuwa in violation of Articles 4 and 19 of FIFA's standing statutes on the regulations on working with intermediaries, previously known as player agents. The report accused Mahachi of a conflict of interest as he managed Pasuwa and some players in the national team.[3]

In December 2014, there were reports Mahachi filed a case of breach of contract with Fifa against Tendai Ndoro for allegedly reneging on a written agreement.

Mahachi claimed Ndoro signed a contract with his agency when he was still on the books of Chicken Inn Football Club. According to Mahachi, the contract was signed in July 2013, running for a period of two years.

Mahachi claimed loss of agent fees for Ndoro's move to Mpumalanga Black Aces and said he would also lodge further claims on any deal that Ndoro made away from the club.[4]

In response, Tendai Mahachi dismissed Gibson Mahachi's claims and said he was managed by Karabo Mathang of P Management of South Africa.[5]