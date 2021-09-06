In July 2018, Gibson Makuvatsine was elected to Ward 6 Mbire RDC, for Zanu PF with 1071 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Mbire RDC with 1071 votes, beating Patrick Mavhura of MDC Alliance with 148 votes, Moffat Mufanechiya of ZDU with 129 votes, and Phillip Mwenda of PRC with 8 votes, . [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]